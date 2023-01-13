Senior Java Microservices Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for a Senior Java Microservices Developer to join our team in Johannesburg.
Qualification Required:
- Matric – Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma
Experience Required:
- At least 5 years of experience in Java Spring Development
- At least 3 years of experience in Microservices
- Must have knowledge or experience in Kubernetes
- Any AWS experience is highly advantageous
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Work as part of the software engineering team that sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.
- Collaborates closely with the team’s BA’s and PO’s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.
- Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.
- Transcribes comprehensive documentation. Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.
- Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.
- Supporting the Scrum Master
- Participate in and provide support in all Scrum related ceremonies.
- Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.
- Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.
- Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.
- Providing Guidance and Mentoring
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
- Provide technical guidance to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.
- Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
- Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.
- Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.
- A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.
- Excellent coding ability.
WORKING TIMES
- Hybrid work model – location preference Gauteng
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML