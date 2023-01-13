Senior Java Microservices Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for a Senior Java Microservices Developer to join our team in Johannesburg.

Qualification Required:

Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Experience Required:

At least 5 years of experience in Java Spring Development

At least 3 years of experience in Microservices

Must have knowledge or experience in Kubernetes

Any AWS experience is highly advantageous

Duties/Responsibilities:

Work as part of the software engineering team that sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.

Collaborates closely with the team’s BA’s and PO’s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.

Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.

Transcribes comprehensive documentation. Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.

Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.

Supporting the Scrum Master

Participate in and provide support in all Scrum related ceremonies.

Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.

Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.

Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.

Provide technical guidance to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.

Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Excellent coding ability.

WORKING TIMES

Hybrid work model – location preference Gauteng

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

