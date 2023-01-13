Snr Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Senior Developer

Are you ready for a Change in 2023

A professional technology company recognized for high-end enterprise application integration solutions and services that are designed to meet processing needs of financial institutions and their corporate clients is currently looking for dynamic motivated Developer to join their team.

Minimum requirements:

Expert in C#

SQL

Must understand systems

15 years experience

Good understanding of Angular

Good understanding of Azure development

Self motivated

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

This is a remote working position and persons must live in and around Gauteng.

