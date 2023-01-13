Software Developer (Python/Django) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 13, 2023

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Participate in every stage of the development lifecycle, including feature conception, design, implementation, testing, rollout and making everything run smoothly and safely in production
  • Business mindset and are continuously thinking about new ways how to improve the company through effective and strategic development
  • Follow and improve our practices at every stage of development
  • Tackle the challenges that come with processing highly sensitive data
  • Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve applications and optimize performance
  • Participate in conferences and educational programs
  • Ability to exchange knowledge and willingness to mentor team members in best practices, code quality and tech frameworks.
  • Perform quality assurance checks and testing before launching to the live site

Requirements:

? Strong academic background with a degree in computer science, software engineering, IT or relevant discipline (unless a prove record of skills).
? A passionate software developer with experience developing in a web framework
? Experience working with relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)
? Great problem solver who takes pride in their work
? A people person who is trustworthy and motivated

Knowledge/Experience in the following areas will be beneficial but not required:

? Python / Django
? Numerical libraries such as Numpy/Pandas
? Front end Web technologies such as HTML, Javascript &CSS
? Version control software such as Git
? Latex
? Expertise in cybersecurity
? Financial sector experience

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Django
  • Numpy/Pandas
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • CSS
  • Git
  • Mysql
  • postgresql

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

