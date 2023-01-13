Software Developer (Python/Django) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Duties and Responsibilities:

Participate in every stage of the development lifecycle, including feature conception, design, implementation, testing, rollout and making everything run smoothly and safely in production

Business mindset and are continuously thinking about new ways how to improve the company through effective and strategic development

Follow and improve our practices at every stage of development

Tackle the challenges that come with processing highly sensitive data

Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve applications and optimize performance

Participate in conferences and educational programs

Ability to exchange knowledge and willingness to mentor team members in best practices, code quality and tech frameworks.

Perform quality assurance checks and testing before launching to the live site

Requirements:

? Strong academic background with a degree in computer science, software engineering, IT or relevant discipline (unless a prove record of skills).

? A passionate software developer with experience developing in a web framework

? Experience working with relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)

? Great problem solver who takes pride in their work

? A people person who is trustworthy and motivated

Knowledge/Experience in the following areas will be beneficial but not required:

? Python / Django

? Numerical libraries such as Numpy/Pandas

? Front end Web technologies such as HTML, Javascript &CSS

? Version control software such as Git

? Latex

? Expertise in cybersecurity

? Financial sector experience

Desired Skills:

Python

Django

Numpy/Pandas

HTML

Javascript

CSS

Git

Mysql

postgresql

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

