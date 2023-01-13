Software Developer (Python/Django)

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Participate in every stage of the development lifecycle, including feature conception, design, implementation, testing, rollout and making everything run smoothly and safely in production
- Business mindset and are continuously thinking about new ways how to improve the company through effective and strategic development
- Follow and improve our practices at every stage of development
- Tackle the challenges that come with processing highly sensitive data
- Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve applications and optimize performance
- Participate in conferences and educational programs
- Ability to exchange knowledge and willingness to mentor team members in best practices, code quality and tech frameworks.
- Perform quality assurance checks and testing before launching to the live site
Requirements:
? Strong academic background with a degree in computer science, software engineering, IT or relevant discipline (unless a prove record of skills).
? A passionate software developer with experience developing in a web framework
? Experience working with relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)
? Great problem solver who takes pride in their work
? A people person who is trustworthy and motivated
Knowledge/Experience in the following areas will be beneficial but not required:
? Python / Django
? Numerical libraries such as Numpy/Pandas
? Front end Web technologies such as HTML, Javascript &CSS
? Version control software such as Git
? Latex
? Expertise in cybersecurity
? Financial sector experience
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Django
- Numpy/Pandas
- HTML
- Javascript
- CSS
- Git
- Mysql
- postgresql
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree