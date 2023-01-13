Solution Architect at Cloudcenta – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jan 13, 2023

Great opportunity for South Africans to work fully remote from home!

  • Lead the D365 development and design
  • As a D365 Solution Architect, you are responsible for identifying, developing, and deploying end-user solutions in D365 AX or ERP.
  • Identifying and addressing business critical issues thus helping our clients to achieve operational excellence
  • The focus is on mapping the requirements and wishes of our customers.
  • Managing the full project life cycle of Microsoft Dynamics ERP implementations
  • Support our customers in defining and implementing integrated solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365.
  • Be responsible for Consulting and (partial) Project Management for ERP implementations in the areas of Supply Chain, Finance, Logistics, Warehouse, Manufacturing, Retail or Project Operations.
  • Develop concepts in cooperation with the customer and coordinate them with other sub-projects.
  • Be responsible for planning, budgeting, controlling, and reporting.
  • Provide support in customer service and assist in pre-sales projects.

Your Qualification & Skills:

  • BA or Master´s Degree in technical or economic engineering field, or a comparable training
  • 2-3 years of professional experience in the field of service, project management or as an ERP consultant
  • Experience in consulting Microsoft Dynamics AX/365 or other ERP systems in the areas of Supply Chain, Finance, Logistics, Warehouse, Manufacturing, Retail or Project Operations.
  • Process know-how and value flow understanding within ERP systems.
  • You are familiar with technical and business business processes from various industries and you understand how companies work.
  • Team integration and space for independent work are equally capitalized.
  • Your willingness to continue to learn in this exciting Microsoft Dynamics and Cloud environment, including regular certification.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Dynamics AX/365
  • Cloud
  • Solution Design
  • Solution Architecture
  • Architecture Design
  • Project Management
  • ERP Consultant
  • ERP Systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

