Solution Architect at Cloudcenta

Great opportunity for South Africans to work fully remote from home!

Lead the D365 development and design

As a D365 Solution Architect, you are responsible for identifying, developing, and deploying end-user solutions in D365 AX or ERP.

Identifying and addressing business critical issues thus helping our clients to achieve operational excellence

The focus is on mapping the requirements and wishes of our customers.

Managing the full project life cycle of Microsoft Dynamics ERP implementations

Support our customers in defining and implementing integrated solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Be responsible for Consulting and (partial) Project Management for ERP implementations in the areas of Supply Chain, Finance, Logistics, Warehouse, Manufacturing, Retail or Project Operations.

Develop concepts in cooperation with the customer and coordinate them with other sub-projects.

Be responsible for planning, budgeting, controlling, and reporting.

Provide support in customer service and assist in pre-sales projects.

Your Qualification & Skills:

BA or Master´s Degree in technical or economic engineering field, or a comparable training

2-3 years of professional experience in the field of service, project management or as an ERP consultant

Experience in consulting Microsoft Dynamics AX/365 or other ERP systems in the areas of Supply Chain, Finance, Logistics, Warehouse, Manufacturing, Retail or Project Operations.

Process know-how and value flow understanding within ERP systems.

You are familiar with technical and business business processes from various industries and you understand how companies work.

Team integration and space for independent work are equally capitalized.

Your willingness to continue to learn in this exciting Microsoft Dynamics and Cloud environment, including regular certification.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics AX/365

Cloud

Solution Design

Solution Architecture

Architecture Design

Project Management

ERP Consultant

ERP Systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position