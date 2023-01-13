Solution Architect at Cloudcenta

Great opportunity for South Africans to work fully remote from home!
- Lead the D365 development and design
- As a D365 Solution Architect, you are responsible for identifying, developing, and deploying end-user solutions in D365 AX or ERP.
- Identifying and addressing business critical issues thus helping our clients to achieve operational excellence
- The focus is on mapping the requirements and wishes of our customers.
- Managing the full project life cycle of Microsoft Dynamics ERP implementations
- Support our customers in defining and implementing integrated solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365.
- Be responsible for Consulting and (partial) Project Management for ERP implementations in the areas of Supply Chain, Finance, Logistics, Warehouse, Manufacturing, Retail or Project Operations.
- Develop concepts in cooperation with the customer and coordinate them with other sub-projects.
- Be responsible for planning, budgeting, controlling, and reporting.
- Provide support in customer service and assist in pre-sales projects.
Your Qualification & Skills:
- BA or Master´s Degree in technical or economic engineering field, or a comparable training
- 2-3 years of professional experience in the field of service, project management or as an ERP consultant
- Experience in consulting Microsoft Dynamics AX/365 or other ERP systems in the areas of Supply Chain, Finance, Logistics, Warehouse, Manufacturing, Retail or Project Operations.
- Process know-how and value flow understanding within ERP systems.
- You are familiar with technical and business business processes from various industries and you understand how companies work.
- Team integration and space for independent work are equally capitalized.
- Your willingness to continue to learn in this exciting Microsoft Dynamics and Cloud environment, including regular certification.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Dynamics AX/365
- Cloud
- Solution Design
- Solution Architecture
- Architecture Design
- Project Management
- ERP Consultant
- ERP Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters