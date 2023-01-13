System Developer at Glencore – North West Rustenburg

Jan 13, 2023

This is a Junior Management level position.

The closing date for applications will be Friday, 27 January 2022.

In this role you will be responsible for:

  • System Development Projects.
  • Overseeing and tutoring of developers.
  • The responsibilities of senior developers include writing code, analysing data, and contributing to the design and implementation of software.
  • Senior developer should demonstrate great skill in creativity and innovation, ability to thrive in a high-pressure environment, and possess excellent communication skills
  • Extensive experience in software development, be able to keep up to date with deadlines, and have strong analytical skills.
  • Understand the business and bring constant value to the business.

About you:

  • Degree or Technikon Diploma in Information Management or Software development
  • Certification in relevant business tools.
  • Experience with the .NET framework
  • Strong understanding of object-oriented programming.
  • Experience with MS Power Apps.
  • Experience with Power Automate.
  • Skill for writing reusable C# libraries.
  • Skilled with Microsoft SQL Server.
  • Comfortable Writing and Analysing SQL Queries.
  • Experience with SSMS.
  • Strong Experience with Windows Presentation Framework.
  • Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.
  • Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.
  • Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.
  • Familiarity with continuous integration.
  • Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • Power Automate
  • MS Power Apps
  • C#
  • SQL Server
  • SSMS
  • System Development Projects

