System Developer at Glencore – North West Rustenburg

This is a Junior Management level position.
The closing date for applications will be Friday, 27 January 2022.
In this role you will be responsible for:
- System Development Projects.
- Overseeing and tutoring of developers.
- The responsibilities of senior developers include writing code, analysing data, and contributing to the design and implementation of software.
- Senior developer should demonstrate great skill in creativity and innovation, ability to thrive in a high-pressure environment, and possess excellent communication skills
- Extensive experience in software development, be able to keep up to date with deadlines, and have strong analytical skills.
- Understand the business and bring constant value to the business.
About you:
- Degree or Technikon Diploma in Information Management or Software development
- Certification in relevant business tools.
- Experience with the .NET framework
- Strong understanding of object-oriented programming.
- Experience with MS Power Apps.
- Experience with Power Automate.
- Skill for writing reusable C# libraries.
- Skilled with Microsoft SQL Server.
- Comfortable Writing and Analysing SQL Queries.
- Experience with SSMS.
- Strong Experience with Windows Presentation Framework.
- Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.
- Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.
- Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.
- Familiarity with continuous integration.
- Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- Power Automate
- MS Power Apps
- C#
- SQL Server
- SSMS
- System Development Projects