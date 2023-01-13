System Developer at Glencore

This is a Junior Management level position.

The closing date for applications will be Friday, 27 January 2022.

In this role you will be responsible for:

System Development Projects.

Overseeing and tutoring of developers.

The responsibilities of senior developers include writing code, analysing data, and contributing to the design and implementation of software.

Senior developer should demonstrate great skill in creativity and innovation, ability to thrive in a high-pressure environment, and possess excellent communication skills

Extensive experience in software development, be able to keep up to date with deadlines, and have strong analytical skills.

Understand the business and bring constant value to the business.

About you:

Degree or Technikon Diploma in Information Management or Software development

Certification in relevant business tools.

Experience with the .NET framework

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming.

Experience with MS Power Apps.

Experience with Power Automate.

Skill for writing reusable C# libraries.

Skilled with Microsoft SQL Server.

Comfortable Writing and Analysing SQL Queries.

Experience with SSMS.

Strong Experience with Windows Presentation Framework.

Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.

Familiarity with continuous integration.

Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.

Desired Skills:

.NET

Power Automate

MS Power Apps

C#

SQL Server

SSMS

System Development Projects

