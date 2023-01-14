Web Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading accounting business partner requires a Web Developer to join their team. The position is for a support/consulting/training environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Have Microsoft SQL experience/ knowledge/accreditation.

Have the ability to develop on ASP.net MVC (.net core knowledge an advantage).

Can develop on Entity.

Framework (Entity Framework core knowledge an advantage).

Can develop in C#.

Can develop in Xamarin Cross.

Platform advantages.

Can develop on Git for Visual Studio.

Can develop web front end in CSS, HTML, Javascript – preferably Angular 2.

Have experience with Sage Evolution or any ERP related software – Accpacc/Sage300/SAPB1/Syspro/Microsoft Dynamics advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated.

Target driven.

Dynamic.

Have a passion for life.

Wanting to make a difference in life.

Willing to learn, grow and adapt.

Able to meet deadlines.

Fully bilingual in English and Afrikaans.

Can communicate with clients at different levels.

