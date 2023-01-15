Project Manager

Senior Engineering Project Manager position has opened up with respected engineering consultancy in Durban.

Requirements:

BSc degree in the Built Environment

Registered as a Professional Project Manager with SACPCMP

Minimum of 10 years project management experience with at least 5 years in the oil and gas industry in the design office and the field.

Familiar with the project lifecycle of products and systems, from need identification through conceptualization, requirements engineering, detail design, manufacturing, testing, commissioning and handover.

Natural leader of people with willingness to further develop leadership skills

Skills:

Managing a multidisciplinary team across multiple concurrent projects

Ability to govern and drive outcomes to ensure project outputs that meet the required standards

Knowledge of GCC, NEC and FIDIC suite of contracts

Knowledge of Engineering and Project Management principles

Planning capability and ability to use MS projects

Report writing skills

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Report Writing

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

