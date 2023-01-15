Project Manager

Jan 15, 2023

Senior Engineering Project Manager position has opened up with respected engineering consultancy in Durban.

Requirements:

  • BSc degree in the Built Environment
  • Registered as a Professional Project Manager with SACPCMP
  • Minimum of 10 years project management experience with at least 5 years in the oil and gas industry in the design office and the field.
  • Familiar with the project lifecycle of products and systems, from need identification through conceptualization, requirements engineering, detail design, manufacturing, testing, commissioning and handover.
  • Natural leader of people with willingness to further develop leadership skills

Skills:

  • Managing a multidisciplinary team across multiple concurrent projects
  • Ability to govern and drive outcomes to ensure project outputs that meet the required standards
  • Knowledge of GCC, NEC and FIDIC suite of contracts
  • Knowledge of Engineering and Project Management principles
  • Planning capability and ability to use MS projects
  • Report writing skills

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Report Writing
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *