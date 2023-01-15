Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Senior Engineering Project Manager position has opened up with respected engineering consultancy in Durban.
Requirements:
- BSc degree in the Built Environment
- Registered as a Professional Project Manager with SACPCMP
- Minimum of 10 years project management experience with at least 5 years in the oil and gas industry in the design office and the field.
- Familiar with the project lifecycle of products and systems, from need identification through conceptualization, requirements engineering, detail design, manufacturing, testing, commissioning and handover.
- Natural leader of people with willingness to further develop leadership skills
Skills:
- Managing a multidisciplinary team across multiple concurrent projects
- Ability to govern and drive outcomes to ensure project outputs that meet the required standards
- Knowledge of GCC, NEC and FIDIC suite of contracts
- Knowledge of Engineering and Project Management principles
- Planning capability and ability to use MS projects
- Report writing skills
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Report Writing
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession