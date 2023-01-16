Business Analyst IT

What you will be doing:
- 5+ years of project BA work experience within a financial services involvement ideally with exposure to the credit and/or risk functions
- Communicating requirements to ensure a common understanding across stakeholder groups.
- Ensuring the traceability of requirements and that changes to requirements are analysed, assessed, approved, communicated and managed throughout the life of the project.
- Evaluating that a solution meets requirements and the business need
- High level business case and solution design (including the Functional requirements Specification) for business-driven requirements within given standards
- Participate in the full SDLC depending on the scope of the initiative including post implementation activities. This includes the formulation of appropriate documents to present at the various forums and checkpoints
What you have:
- Azure Certified with Azure Platform experience and the ability to troubleshoot through the technology stack
- Experience in Azure DevOps and supporting technologies (Git, Pipelines, etc.)
Desired Skills:
- azure
- SDLC
- devops
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Siritech is looking for a Business Analyst to join a team of DevOps on an exciting project in the Finacial Sector