Configuration Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Key Deliverables
- Management of software / code releases to multiple environments for development, testing and preproduction of Global Finance Transformation
- Management of data releases from Data Conversion into Development, Testing and pre-Production environments
- Coordination of activities to ensure consistent and speedy delivery of releases to the various environments in line with central and regional project timelines and deadlines.
- Effective and timely status reports to Business, Technology and transformation team leadership.
- Delivery of effective communications to keep all stakeholders informed as to the status of releases and environments, in the appropriate format. This could be DevOps Dashboards, Excel Workbooks, Smartsheets etc
Key Responsibilities
Design and Planning
- Working within the FFT framework, develop and enhance the release management approach for the project, working collaboratively with Infrastructure, Data Conversion, Development, Testing and Business teams
- Develop effective tools to manage and report on releases and release delivery
- Define the required governance standards that must be met to trigger a release and enforcement of the same.
- Ensure reporting meets defined business and technology requirements
- Challenge the “status-quo” to help develop innovative approaches to release management. Think out of the box, and challenge others (vendors and team members) to do the same to come up with the best solutions.
Deploy
- Work alongside transformation project teams, vendors and clients’ experts to manage releases
- Provide hands on leadership during the deployment of global solutions releases
- Ensure solutions are deployed according to defined governance standards including (but not limited to): Deploying only approved releases, defining a “hotfix” process within reasonable limits, defining a rollback mechanism, and determining when it should be executed etc.
Operational Support
- Provide operational assistance and oversight in support of both regional and global environments as required
- Ensure operational procedures are adhered to
- Willingness to provide “hands-on” assistance when required to ensure deadlines are met
- Identifying risks before they occur and providing mitigation strategies
Essential Qualifications / Experience
- Post-secondary education with a specialization in Information Technology.
- Minimum of 5 years progressive experience with reporting across a broad spectrum of technologies.
Desired Skills:
- excel workbooks
- SDLC
- Finance
- global
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A global Law Firm