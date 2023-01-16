Data Engineer

Role Purpose:
The purpose of this position is to ensure the performance, integrity and security of medium to high complexity databases and processes, contributing to the design of both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users. In addition, managing the governance, access and control of external client data adhering to the General Data Protection Regulations within a global environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Database Architecture
- Manages and maintains the database architecture.
- Monitors the health of the entire database system from database design to system architecture
- Reviews and recommends changes to improve performance and service delivery across all aspects of the data environment
- Monitors process and job efficiencies and effectiveness daily.
- Clearly documents all database and related job information for each database, including data standards, procedures and definitions.
- Monitors production databases regularly or respond to any database issues.
- Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and cloud technologies.
- Implement processes using API’s to import external system data that is relevant to stakeholder reporting requirements.
- Manage existing API’s, ensuring they operate optimally.
Utilities and Reporting
- Assists with the development of database utilities and automated reporting.
- Implements accurate and effective means to monitor system performance and process run times.
- Enables data analytics team to access data concurrently in a way or form that suits their particular needs and improves delivery efficiencies.
- Create data tools for analytics team members that assist them in building and optimizing our products.
Data Security
- Maintains data standards in accordance with business requirements, the company policies, and the data protection legislation.
- Works in accordance with the security information requirements and procedures of the company.
- Controls access to databases environments through permissions and privileges.
Stakeholder Management
- Clearly and effectively communicate with relevant stakeholders around issue resolution and escalation management
- Document all processes relating to data extraction/update/transformation and store in the online library for update and review annually.
- Work within a team to drive and deliver solutions that meet the needs of the business, contributing to the overall success and goals of the business
- Regularly upskill through internal and external training resources to stay abreast of best practices
Competencies
- Proficiency with relational SQL and MySQL database.
- Proficiency with SQL Server.
- Experience in Informix would be advantageous.
- Proficiency with SSMS, SSIS, SSRS, SSDT
- Proficiency with cloud services: Azure, Snowflake, etc.
- Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc.
- Re-designing infrastructure
- Data delivery
- Building Infrastructure
- Python / C# advantageous
- Power BI / Tableau
- Azure
- Cloud Data Management
- SQL / MySQL
- SSMS
- SSIS
- SSDT
- SQL Server
- Independent worker
- Target driven.
- Team Player
- Effective communicator
- Self-driven to grow and develop.
- Strong organizational skills
