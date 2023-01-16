Data Engineer – Remote Remote

Role Purpose:

The purpose of this position is to ensure the performance, integrity and security of medium to high complexity databases and processes, contributing to the design of both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users. In addition, managing the governance, access and control of external client data adhering to the General Data Protection Regulations within a global environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Database Architecture

Manages and maintains the database architecture.

Monitors the health of the entire database system from database design to system architecture

Reviews and recommends changes to improve performance and service delivery across all aspects of the data environment

Monitors process and job efficiencies and effectiveness daily.

Clearly documents all database and related job information for each database, including data standards, procedures and definitions.

Monitors production databases regularly or respond to any database issues.

Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and cloud technologies.

Implement processes using API’s to import external system data that is relevant to stakeholder reporting requirements.

Manage existing API’s, ensuring they operate optimally.

Utilities and Reporting

Assists with the development of database utilities and automated reporting.

Implements accurate and effective means to monitor system performance and process run times.

Enables data analytics team to access data concurrently in a way or form that suits their particular needs and improves delivery efficiencies.

Create data tools for analytics team members that assist them in building and optimizing our products.

Data Security

Maintains data standards in accordance with business requirements, the company policies, and the data protection legislation.

Works in accordance with the security information requirements and procedures of the company.

Controls access to databases environments through permissions and privileges.

Stakeholder Management

Clearly and effectively communicate with relevant stakeholders around issue resolution and escalation management

Document all processes relating to data extraction/update/transformation and store in the online library for update and review annually.

Work within a team to drive and deliver solutions that meet the needs of the business, contributing to the overall success and goals of the business

Regularly upskill through internal and external training resources to stay abreast of best practices

Competencies

Proficiency with relational SQL and MySQL database.

Proficiency with SQL Server.

Experience in Informix would be advantageous.

Proficiency with SSMS, SSIS, SSRS, SSDT

Proficiency with cloud services: Azure, Snowflake, etc.

Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc.

Re-designing infrastructure

Data delivery

Building Infrastructure

Python / C# advantageous

Power BI / Tableau

Azure

Cloud Data Management

SQL / MySQL

SSMS

SSIS

SSDT

SQL Server

Independent worker

Target driven.

Team Player

Effective communicator

Self-driven to grow and develop.

Strong organizational skills

Proficiency with relational SQL and MySQL database.

Desired Skills:

SQL and MySQL database

SQL Server

SSMS

SSIS

SSRS

SSDT

cloud services: Azure

Snowflake

• Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position