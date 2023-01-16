Data Scientist

Jan 16, 2023

  • Main Purpose of Role
  • The incumbent will use their analytical, statistical and programming skills to collect, analyze and interpret large data sets in order to provide insights and data-driven solutions to solve difficult and strategic business [URL Removed] a lesser extent, the incumbent be responsible for developing and deploying new predictive and prescriptive models.
  • Required Minimum Education / Training
  • Honour’s degree in a mathematical, statistical or actuarial field.
  • Required Minimum Work Experience
  • 4+ years

  • Key Performance Areas

  • KPI 1 (Secondary)

Predictive Modelling

  • Manage aspects of current scorecards/models.
  • Maintain and re-calibrate current scorecards and/or predictive models.
  • Develop new predictive models.
  • Utilises advanced data analytics and mining techniques to analyse data, assessing data validity and usability; reviews data results to ensure accuracy; and communicates results and insights to stakeholders.
  • Identifies trends, patterns, relationships and discrepancies in data and determines additional data needed to support insight. Processes, cleanses, and verifies the integrity of data used for analysis.
  • Identifying, interpreting & explaining the factors giving rise to specific business outcomes.
  • Predicting & forecasting probable future business outcomes.
  • Identifying key factors of business operations to transform/eliminate/introduce in order to improve business outcome.
  • Develop, maintain and refine advanced mathematical and statistical models pertaining to various aspects of the business.
  • Apply various supervised and un-supervised learning techniques to various problems.
  • Predictive and Prescriptive modelling.
  • Solving hard analytical problems for the business.
  • Designs various mathematical, statistical, and simulation techniques to large and unstructured data sets in order to answer critical business questions and create predictive solutions which drive improvement in business outcomes.
  • Use data profiling and visualization techniques using various tools to understand and explain data characteristics that will inform modelling approaches.
  • Mines data using state-of-the-art methods. Enhances data collection procedures to include information that is relevant for building data models.
  • Performs data pre-processing including data manipulation, transformation, normalisation, standardisation, visualisation and derivation of new variables/features.
  • Create and deliver business insights.
  • Maintain and enhance predictive models currently in production.
  • Identify, define and translate business needs/problems into analytical questions.
  • Apply statistical and computational methodologies to provide actionable insights and identify opportunities that optimize Gross Profit.
  • Assist with the development of scalable, efficient, and automated processes for large scale data analyses and model development, validation, and implementation.

KPI 2 (Primary)

  • Technical

  • SAS (Base, Enterprise Guide and Enterprise Miner)
  • Python

  • Excel

  • Behavioral

  • Innovative thinking- Deciding and initiating action- Applying expertise and technology- Analysing- Developing results and meeting customer expectations- Coping with pressures and setbacks

  • Desirable- Working with people- Adhering to principles and values- Relating and networking- Persuading and influencing- Planning and organizing- Adapting and responding to change

Desired Skills:

  • Valuation
  • Honours
  • 4years
  • SAS
  • Python
  • NPL
  • Maths/Stats/Actuary/Quantitative Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

