Digital Technology Consultant – Cloud at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our Client is looking for a Digital Technology Consultant with extensive consultancy IT experience. Candidate must have a IT Management, IT Architecture, Cloud, technology Delivery or Technology-enabled Operations background. Position based in Gauteng with Remote working option.

Client Details

Our Client is a Global Management Consulting Firm that focuses on providing consultancy services to corporate, local organisations and government entities. Assisting organisations transform their businesses digitally

Description

Role & Responsibility:

As Digital Technology Consultant, you will join our Johannesburg office.

You will join a global team working on everything from IT modernization and strategy to agile, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation .

. You will work on projects across all industries and functions and will be fully integrated with the rest of our global firm.

You will be responsible for helping our clients deliver breakthrough products, experiences, and businesses, both on technology and non-technology topics.

Our office culture is casual and social, with an emphasis on education and innovation. We have the freedom to try new ideas, experiment and are expected to be constantly learning and growing. There is also a strong emphasis on mentoring others in the group, enabling them to grow and learn.

You will typically work in teams of 3-5 consultants to help clients achieve new performance highs.

In this role, you will make an important contribution to the analysis, design and implementation of business performance approaches, developing tailor-made solutions and working closely with clients to ensure positive impact and sustainable results. This includes gathering and analyzing information, formulating and testing hypotheses and developing recommendations for presentation to client management. From there, you will implement those recommendations with client team members.

You will also gain new skills and build on the strengths you bring to the firm. You will receive exceptional training as well as frequent coaching and mentoring from colleagues on their teams.

Profile

Qualifications:

Tertiary Degree – Advanced Degree in IT

5+ years of relevant experience in IT management, IT architecture and technology delivery and technology-enabled operations and foundation

Solid track record of professional success in an IT strategy consulting firm, a high performing IT department, a technology company, a technology-leveraged business, or managing large IT projects (experience as traditional IT consultants, CIOs, CTOs, senior level IT executives, etc.)

Demonstrated ability to identify business issues, form hypotheses, design and conduct analyses, and synthesize conclusions into recommendations

Distinctive functional experience in strategy, technology, operations, products, general management, consulting and/or deep industry knowledge in industries such as financial services, high tech, energy/utilities, telecom, retail, etc.

Strong IT generalist skills

Strong general business acumen; broad understanding of current IT trends and technologies, their impact on business strategy, and implications for senior managers in creating and sustaining competitive advantage and transforming business processes

Outstanding problem solving skills; analytic/quantitative comfort

Team player/leader; mentor; thought leader; collaborative partner

Exceptional interpersonal skills; strong executive presence

Job Offer

CTC plus benefits

About The Employer:

Specialized Consultancy Firm

Learn more/Apply for this position