Fortinet Security Engineer – Gauteng Primrose

We are looking for a Fortinet Security Engineer for our client based in Kempton Park.

Looking for an inspired Fortinet security engineer to join a highly motivated and energetic team of security specialists and to support (implementation, technical consulting and escalated security support) customers. The range of security technologies used by customers typically includes next generation firewalls, VPN, SDWAN, threat prevention, secure web gateways, CASB, authentication, SOC and end point protection.

Requirements for the position of Security Engineer are all products and services rendered by the client. Security Engineer must have excellent interpersonal skills, as well as time management and multitasking skills. The Security Engineer will oversee all client opportunities relating to ICT Security directly and indirectly from time to time. The Security Engineer must be able to handle confidentiality and not to discuss the client’s or customer classified information with colleagues or third parties directly or indirectly. Professionalism is a primary requirement for this position as it will be communicating with all stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Fortinet

SOC

Security engineer

