Full Stack Developer

Our international client has an exciting opportunity for a skilled Full Stack Developer who will design, develop, and integrate a web-based applications.

Skills and experience required:

Relevant BSc / Diploma

4+ years’ relevant software development experience.

2+ years’ experience working in an Agile Environment (e.g., Scrum, Kanban, etc).

Solid knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns and their implementations.

Relevant languages:

C#

.NET

MVC

JavaScript

Angular JS

SQL

HTML 5

CSS

Desired Skills:

Design Patterns

Full Stack Development

JQuery

