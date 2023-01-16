Influencers think Microsoft investment in OpenAI threatens Google search engine dominance

Microsoft’s plan to invest $10-billion in OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT chatbot, has generated a buzz on Twitter. Influencers are confident that it is the shrewdest bet through which Microsoft could end Google’s search-engine dominance.

In line with this, Twitter Influencers’ conversations around ‘Microsoft’ related to ‘ChatGPT’ have shown a dramatic spike in the second week of January, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData.

Smitarani Tripathy, social media analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Twitter influencer sentiments were mostly positive on the expected deal of Microsoft and OpenAI as they see the AI-based ChatGPT will enhance the search engine service of Microsoft’s Bing, which will help the company to beat the existing leader of search engine ‘Google’. Influencers are also optimistic about the incorporation of OpenAI in other office applications which can disrupt the business platform.”

Some of the most popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData’s Social Media Analytics Platform include:

* Sarbjeet Johal, cloud researcher, has an opinion that the bet of Microsoft on #ChatGPT can boost Microsoft’s effort in web search, where the market is already dominated by Google.

* Muneeb Ali, CEO of Trust Machines, says that with Open AI valuation reaching $29-billion including $US10 billion by Microsoft, the ChatGPT is first existential threat to Google’s search monopoly in more than 15 years.

* Wilko S. Wolters, industrial products and automotive lead at IBM iX, says that Microsoft’s investment in Open AI will be a bet which will keep the company far ahead of its competition using the #AI algorithms that underlie products like ChatGP.

* Deepak Gupta, client principal at Micro Focus, has given the statement that ChatGPT will bite into the substantial pie of the 92% share of the global search engine market Google Search has in present days.

* Alvin Foo, venture capitalist, has tweeted that Microsoft may have future-proofed its cloud and browser business forever if #ChatGPT lives up to its potential.

* John Nosta, NostaLab president, believes Microsoft’s plan to incorporate ChatGPT will put Microsoft at the forefront of the next-generation search.