Information Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 16, 2023

  • Manage and maintain the daily delivery and validation of operational reporting for various business units.
  • Design operational report requirements in power bi for the relevant business units.
  • Attend meetings and act as the interface between the data engineer and data analysts, effectively communication changes and issues that need to be addressed.

Key Responsibilities:Database and Report Management

  • Identifies relevant sources of data from which to draw information.
  • Agrees specification format with stakeholders.
  • Gathers and collates information into a report and ensures accuracy.
  • Ensures accuracy of exception capturing and real time reporting.
  • Setup and design reports accordingly to stakeholder requirements.
  • Document MI SOP for all supported Business Units.
  • Ensure MI Administrators are suitably skilled on designed reports, and handover management of MI SOP.
  • Clearly document stakeholder requirements for new/amended report requirements.
  • Extract data into correct format from SQL / Other data sources.
  • Provide recommendations to stakeholders on effective data capturing and storage to ensure timely delivery of reporting.
  • Ongoing monitoring of data sources to ensure efficient delivery of data to stakeholdetrs.

Stakeholder Management

  • Attend stakeholder meetings as required, provide feedback on progress and recording issues that need attention.
  • Provide feedback to BI Team on areas of concern that need focus.
  • Effectively communicate changes/updates to all stakeholders as applicable.
  • Provide direction to stakeholders on required reporting within the context of Enterprise Information Platform.
  • Effectively communicate and work with the Data Analysts and Data Engineers to design new data requirements that fall outside of the currently available dataset.

Analysis

  • Interprets data to identify trends and risks.
  • Explores and identifies reasons for trends.
  • Analyses and documents business processes, including recommendations for improvement against the identified weakness.
  • Provide trend analysis and recommendations to relevant stakeholders as applicable.

Data Security

  • Maintains data standards in accordance with business requirements, the company policies, and the data protection legislation.
  • Works in accordance with the security information requirements and procedures of the company.
  • Controls access to databases environments through permissions and privileges.

Competencies

  • Report design
  • Power BI / Tableau
  • MS Excel Advanced
  • MS Power Query Advanced
  • Oral and Written Communication
  • MS SQL
  • MS SQL Server
  • Database Design
  • Proficiency with Power BI.
  • Proficiency with DAX / Python
  • Understanding of databases and data frameworks
  • Proficiency in excel and power query.
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Proficiency in SQL Scripting and SQL Server
  • Proficiency in SQL Server
  • Proficiency in SSIS/SSMS
  • Independent worker
  • Target driven.
  • Team Player
  • Effective communicator
  • Self-driven to grow and develop.
  • Analytical

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Server
  • Power BI
  • Python
  • SSMS
  • SSIS

