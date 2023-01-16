Information Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

- Manage and maintain the daily delivery and validation of operational reporting for various business units.
- Design operational report requirements in power bi for the relevant business units.
- Attend meetings and act as the interface between the data engineer and data analysts, effectively communication changes and issues that need to be addressed.
Key Responsibilities:Database and Report Management
- Identifies relevant sources of data from which to draw information.
- Agrees specification format with stakeholders.
- Gathers and collates information into a report and ensures accuracy.
- Ensures accuracy of exception capturing and real time reporting.
- Setup and design reports accordingly to stakeholder requirements.
- Document MI SOP for all supported Business Units.
- Ensure MI Administrators are suitably skilled on designed reports, and handover management of MI SOP.
- Clearly document stakeholder requirements for new/amended report requirements.
- Extract data into correct format from SQL / Other data sources.
- Provide recommendations to stakeholders on effective data capturing and storage to ensure timely delivery of reporting.
- Ongoing monitoring of data sources to ensure efficient delivery of data to stakeholdetrs.
Stakeholder Management
- Attend stakeholder meetings as required, provide feedback on progress and recording issues that need attention.
- Provide feedback to BI Team on areas of concern that need focus.
- Effectively communicate changes/updates to all stakeholders as applicable.
- Provide direction to stakeholders on required reporting within the context of Enterprise Information Platform.
- Effectively communicate and work with the Data Analysts and Data Engineers to design new data requirements that fall outside of the currently available dataset.
Analysis
- Interprets data to identify trends and risks.
- Explores and identifies reasons for trends.
- Analyses and documents business processes, including recommendations for improvement against the identified weakness.
- Provide trend analysis and recommendations to relevant stakeholders as applicable.
Data Security
- Maintains data standards in accordance with business requirements, the company policies, and the data protection legislation.
- Works in accordance with the security information requirements and procedures of the company.
- Controls access to databases environments through permissions and privileges.
Competencies
- Report design
- Power BI / Tableau
- MS Excel Advanced
- MS Power Query Advanced
- Oral and Written Communication
- MS SQL
- MS SQL Server
- Database Design
- Proficiency with Power BI.
- Proficiency with DAX / Python
- Understanding of databases and data frameworks
- Proficiency in excel and power query.
- Strong organizational skills
- Proficiency in SQL Scripting and SQL Server
- Proficiency in SQL Server
- Proficiency in SSIS/SSMS
- Independent worker
- Target driven.
- Team Player
- Effective communicator
- Self-driven to grow and develop.
- Analytical
Desired Skills:
- SQL Server
- Power BI
- Python
- SSMS
- SSIS