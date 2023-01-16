Information Security Manager

Level 4 Position
Purpose of this role
- Company Group and Technology Services continually strive for excellence in technology delivery, maintenance and enhancement within all levels of our technology and business ecosystem. In order for us to deliver on the Group’s Ambition 2022 aspirations there is a need to reposition the way we operate. The role of a Group Operations manager is not only required to ensure the highest levels of operational efficiency and system uptime, but also the alignment between the Development and Operations areas within the IT function.
Educacation and Experience
- Tertiary technical qualification or a similar with Microsoft Idenity and Access Mangement technologies
- Experience in matured enterprise Operation Centres
- A minimum of 8 years of experience managing an enterprise-wide Microsoft IT environment.
- Prior working knowledge of vendor management as well as interactions with senior business leaders essential.
- Prior experience in financial services preferable.
- Experience with MS AD (DNS; CS; MIM; DS; etc…) and external DNS management is essential
- Experience with alternative tools such as AWS/Azure IAM would be an advantage
Business Understanding
High level understanding of the Information System landscapes, preferably in the financial sector.
Knowledge and Skills
Decision Making and Planning
- Designing and implementing short- and long-term strategic plans to ensure infrastructure and application capacity meets existing and future business requirements.
- Develop standards and procedures that provide for efficient operations aiming towards an Agile IT environment
- Ensure proper governance and trending is implemented for optimal uptime of key business services
- .Ensure the creation and maintenance of high quality systems documentation and SOPs
- Vendor management on operational and project delivered tasks
Problem Solving and Communication
- Engage with various technology areas to troubleshoot critical operational issues affecting business and manage the communication between various affected stakeholders
- Engage with key strategic vendors ensuring that operations management is catered for throughout the value chain.
- Engage with stakeholders to ensure feasibility analysis for various upgrade projects, improvements, and other conversions meet operational delivery requirements
Technical Skills
- Must possess broad experience in the various Microsoft technology disciplines including Microsoft Active Directory and associated services, Micorsoft Identity Manegment, Microsoft Certificate Services as well as experience in manageing external DNS services.-
- Hands-on experience in troubleshooting infrastructure services with a strong background in managing and troubleshooting.
Key Responsibilities
- Generating, proposing and implementing innovative Identity and Access Management solutions to assist in resolving problems and overcome business hurdles
- Continually improve system capabilities to increase uptime and availability through system integration and process re-design, resulting in less downtime and improving SLA’s
- .Mentor team members on IAM solutions and [URL Removed] SME input into roadmaps and future landscapes through the architecture teams as well as ensure security and governance in current designs
- Managed and monitor operational teams to ensure both internal and external SLA’s are being met, including Incident Management of Severity 1 and 2 incidents and resolve escalations.
- Improve and develop a fully functional Enterprise Operations Centre of Excellence
Duties
- Complete configuration, installation and support of server infrastructure using Microsoft Windows Server as per the agreed specifications
- Troubleshoot and resolve Server related issues as and when they are identified
- Overseee the maintaining of IAM application stacks, server operating systems and perform standard maintenance.
- Managing assigned projects and program components to delivery services in accordance with established objectives.
- Call management
- Responding to inquiries to provide technical assistance and support
- Supervising the administration of systems and servers to ensure availability of services
- Any other duties assigned by management
- Designing, building, deploying and maintaining server infrastructures, both virtual and physical
- Perform/Automating daily system integrity checks
- Performing regular tests to confirm optimal working conditions of implemented configurations
- Managing, monitoring and reporting of performance and other issuesPerforming tasks and functions according to company processes and procedures
- Working within a team environment and will contribute to the team’s success
- Interacting with various levels of staff members to aid resolutions of issues
- Interacting with customers in a regular and professional manner
- Research and development of new technologies and personal development
- Providing input in technical meetings and workshops
- Financial Management – Monthly Reporting of actual vs budget costs
Desired Skills:
- Effective Decision Making
- Planning
- Problem Solving
- Communication
- technical skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma