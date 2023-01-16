Information Security Manager

Level 4 Position

Purpose of this role

Company Group and Technology Services continually strive for excellence in technology delivery, maintenance and enhancement within all levels of our technology and business ecosystem. In order for us to deliver on the Group’s Ambition 2022 aspirations there is a need to reposition the way we operate. The role of a Group Operations manager is not only required to ensure the highest levels of operational efficiency and system uptime, but also the alignment between the Development and Operations areas within the IT function.

Educacation and Experience

Tertiary technical qualification or a similar with Microsoft Idenity and Access Mangement technologies

Experience in matured enterprise Operation Centres

A minimum of 8 years of experience managing an enterprise-wide Microsoft IT environment.

Prior working knowledge of vendor management as well as interactions with senior business leaders essential.

Prior experience in financial services preferable.

Experience with MS AD (DNS; CS; MIM; DS; etc…) and external DNS management is essential

Experience with alternative tools such as AWS/Azure IAM would be an advantage

Business Understanding

High level understanding of the Information System landscapes, preferably in the financial sector.

Knowledge and Skills

Decision Making and Planning

Designing and implementing short- and long-term strategic plans to ensure infrastructure and application capacity meets existing and future business requirements.

Develop standards and procedures that provide for efficient operations aiming towards an Agile IT environment

Ensure proper governance and trending is implemented for optimal uptime of key business services

.Ensure the creation and maintenance of high quality systems documentation and SOPs

Vendor management on operational and project delivered tasks

Problem Solving and Communication

Engage with various technology areas to troubleshoot critical operational issues affecting business and manage the communication between various affected stakeholders

Engage with key strategic vendors ensuring that operations management is catered for throughout the value chain.

Engage with stakeholders to ensure feasibility analysis for various upgrade projects, improvements, and other conversions meet operational delivery requirements

Technical Skills

Must possess broad experience in the various Microsoft technology disciplines including Microsoft Active Directory and associated services, Micorsoft Identity Manegment, Microsoft Certificate Services as well as experience in manageing external DNS services.-

Hands-on experience in troubleshooting infrastructure services with a strong background in managing and troubleshooting.

Key Responsibilities

Generating, proposing and implementing innovative Identity and Access Management solutions to assist in resolving problems and overcome business hurdles

Continually improve system capabilities to increase uptime and availability through system integration and process re-design, resulting in less downtime and improving SLA’s

.Mentor team members on IAM solutions and [URL Removed] SME input into roadmaps and future landscapes through the architecture teams as well as ensure security and governance in current designs

Managed and monitor operational teams to ensure both internal and external SLA’s are being met, including Incident Management of Severity 1 and 2 incidents and resolve escalations.

Improve and develop a fully functional Enterprise Operations Centre of Excellence

Duties

Complete configuration, installation and support of server infrastructure using Microsoft Windows Server as per the agreed specifications

Troubleshoot and resolve Server related issues as and when they are identified

Overseee the maintaining of IAM application stacks, server operating systems and perform standard maintenance.

Managing assigned projects and program components to delivery services in accordance with established objectives.

Call management

Responding to inquiries to provide technical assistance and support

Supervising the administration of systems and servers to ensure availability of services

Any other duties assigned by management

Designing, building, deploying and maintaining server infrastructures, both virtual and physical

Perform/Automating daily system integrity checks

Performing regular tests to confirm optimal working conditions of implemented configurations

Managing, monitoring and reporting of performance and other issuesPerforming tasks and functions according to company processes and procedures

Working within a team environment and will contribute to the team’s success

Interacting with various levels of staff members to aid resolutions of issues

Interacting with customers in a regular and professional manner

Research and development of new technologies and personal development

Providing input in technical meetings and workshops

Financial Management – Monthly Reporting of actual vs budget costs

Desired Skills:

Effective Decision Making

Planning

Problem Solving

Communication

technical skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

