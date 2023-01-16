IT Analyst at Kwena – Gauteng Johannesburg

Information technology specialist who can perform analysis, maintenance, and enhancement of information systems. The role requires prioritizing business requirements, overseeing new system functionalities, upgrades and researching new tools. Highly analytical and should be able to understand business needs. Excellent communication skills, technical projects experience, and problem-solving abilities are essential.

Formal Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in computer science, business information systems, information technology, or a related field.

Microsoft Azure certification.

Working Requirements and Knowledge

A minimum of 5 years of experience in an IT-related position.

Proficiency in a coding language (.NET, C#, C++, or SQL).

Knowledge of databases, data processes, program architectures, and data security.

Skills in designing, reporting, documenting implementations and solutions.

Knowledge of industry best practices and experience with both hardware and software systems.

Up-to-date insight into the latest developments in the information technology sphere.

Ability to work independently and knowledge of agile team structures.

Excellent report writing and communication skills.

Superb interpersonal and presentation skills.

Power BI knowledge

Key Responsibilities

Analysing current IT systems, architectures, and processes.

Identifying risks, opportunities, faults, and areas for development within the company’s IT framework.

Designing IT solutions and solving issues effectively.

Executing well-thought-out solutions and plans to improve company efficiencies.

Maintaining robust systems processes and ensuring compliance with relevant regulatory bodies.

Developing new IT methods and solutions for the business.

Interact with developers and business analyst to prioritise business requirements.

Reporting issues, advances made, and other important information to stakeholders.

Advising management on weak points, avenues for improvement, and risks in the company’s IT infrastructure.

Strategizing with other key stakeholders on how to best align IT systems with company objectives.

Behavioural Competencies, Skills and attributes

Ability to work independently, work across teams and collaborate with various stakeholders

Excellent analytical skills

Good decision making and problem-solving skills

Good communication skills

Sound judgement

Time management skills with reliability in terms of adherence to deadlines

Ability to work under pressure

Accuracy and attention to detail

Accurate and efficient

Proactive and disciplined

Desired Skills:

Mircorsoft Azure

.Net

C#

C++

SQL

