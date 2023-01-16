IT Test Automation Architect – Remote

Job Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualification and Experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent or at least 6 months participation in an IT Graduate Development Programme.

5+ years’ experience IT Software Testing

Proficient in designing Test Strategies and Test Automation Frameworks

Experience working on complex software projects

The Job Requirements

Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices

Experience in development and implementation of Quality Assurance methods / processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking

In depth experience with test automation tools (e.g. CBTA, Tricentis, TestCafe etc.)

Experience in programming (e.g. Java, JavaScript, Typescript, etc.)

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Experience in IT Software Test Management and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

Not essential but would be valuable

Domain Driven Design Experience

Outputs

Requirements & Solution Design

Collaborate with various stakeholders to understand product requirements and responsible for initial setup of new products within testing capability (support in defining requirements and resources).

Design, develop, implement and continuously improve testing methodologies and processes (e.g. Test Automation Framework, Test data Management Framework) for the testing Capability and Products. Align test methodology and framework to industry best practices.

Responsible for Test Infrastructure including environments and software liaising with teams such as DevOps and Support in areas such as CI/CD, containerization and using other cloud native solutions.

Consult and support products with implementation of test methodologies defined (Master Test Plan), ensuring standardisation of processes throughout the organisation.

Define and maintain all necessary testing documentation / artifacts in central location. Ensure content and structure of all testing documents / artifacts are well documented and maintained.

Ensure compliance of test processes and procedures across current and pipeline portfolio initiatives, as per standards defined by the organization.

Design and execute effective automation using the best approach, as well as implementation of test execution pipelines including ATDD and TSS.

Responsible for coordinating all central testing activities (e.g. meeting).

Represent the testing capability at testing meetings and provide estimates for test automation activities.

Define necessary testing metrics / KPI for Testing Capability and Products. Ensure test metrics are applied within the various products

Evaluate and recommend tools, technologies and processes to ensure product quality. Provide prototypes and proof of concepts.

Team & Technical Leadership

Define and implement the testing principles, guideline and test frameworks for applications according to automotive standards.

Collaborate with Test Architects and Tools and Technology capability to help establish and grow technical processes and practices.

Work closely with Scrum teams as part of an Agile development process.

Define and coordinate training required for testing capability team members

