Java Engineer

The Role

This company is looking for Java engineers to work with other talented engineers in a professional Scrum team to help drive drive the design and execution of digital solutions.

The company

This company is an international software solutions company that solves real-world problems with innovative services and modern technology stacks. Our experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, insurance, telecoms and public sectors. We maintain our track record by using our vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions for clients.

The complex problems we solve are balanced out by our flexible working culture and flat management structure. Being a part of this company means working on dynamic project teams, while pursuing your own career growth through our Continuous Learning Programme.

This company is looking for Java engineers to assist with:

Conducting software analysis, programming, testing and debugging

Identifying production and non-production application issues

Contributing across all phases of the development lifecycle

Writing well designed, testable, and efficient code

Ensuring designs follow specifications

Preparing and producing releases of software components

Supporting continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Skills and Experience

RequirementsBSc degree in a technology-related field preferableProficiency in Java with +-3 years solid exposure at a professional levelMust be interested in pursuing a professional career in Java

Tech skills required

OOP principles – polymorphism, inheritance, encapsulation

Experience in Spring Boot

Experience in CI/CD principles and related tools (e.g., Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, etc.)

Experience in using version control tools especially Git

Gradle / Maven

Unit testing frameworks (JUnit, Mockito, PowerMock)

Advantageous Tech Skills:

Knowledge of microservices design

Knowledge of the Agile approach

Knowledge of Spring Cloud components (e.g., Eureka, Feign, Hystrix, etc.)

Familiarity with service monitoring & debugging tools (MELK stack, Grafana, Splunk or CloudWatch)

Familiarity with Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

AWS certification

Messaging, event store or stream processing platforms (e.g., Rabbit MQ, Kafka, JMS)

Desired Skills:

leadership skills.

Decision Making

Problem Solving

Communication

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

