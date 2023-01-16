Junior BI Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Role Description

Guided by senior developers you will be responsible for establishing new technology components and reusable data pipeline solutions that can be leveraged by business facing development teams in their day-to-day solutions.

Development to be done by following set principles, standards, processes, procedures, and guidelines from the wider BI community.

You should be competent in communicating challenges and solutions to your leadership team.

Main Responsibilities:

The performance of the Junior BI Data Engineer can be described and measured by:

Define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.

Load large, complex data sets to and make data available for other data engineers

Working with other data engineers and data modelers, you will design, implement, and manage data vaults and data transformations and the data pipeline

Monitor and fine-tune data vaults and data transformations on the Cloudera Hadoop stack

Use modern development and modelling techniques and tools to implement BI and data management solutions, including data quality, meta data, and reference data

Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, data analysts, business analysts, other data engineers and solutions architects

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems, Engineering or another quantitative field / National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline preferred

Work Experience:

The Junior BI Data Engineer must have

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

The Data Engineer is someone with a strong understanding of data, data structures and data sources. Required skills include:

Application and data engineering background with a solid background in SQL is required

Knowledge of database management system (DBMS) physical implementation, including tables, joins and SQL querying..

Knowledge and experience of structured data, such as entities, classes, hierarchies, relationships, and metadata.

Data Engineering background with a specific focus on staging high quality data

Understanding of data warehousing principles (e.g. Kimball or Data Vault).

Experience in agile development

Desirable/ preferred skills include:

A solid background in SQL and ETL procedures

Experience in developing data pipelines using ETL tools (e.g. SAP Data Services)

Data warehousing (Kimball or Data Vault patterns) and dimensional data modelling (e.g. OLAP and MDX experience)

Automation (e.g. Wherescape), scheduling and test automation (e.g. Robot) will be advantageous

Data Management technologies (e.g. Informatica Data Quality (IDQ), Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC), Axon, EBX) will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

SQL

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

