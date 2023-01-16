Junior Data Analyst

Jan 16, 2023

What will you do?

Data Preparation

  • Acquire data from various data sources and combine & transform data into interpretable datasets, reports or dashboards
  • Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques
  • Extend the company’s data with third party sources of information when required
  • Process, cleanse and verify the integrity of data used for analysis
  • Perform data profiling of data contained in source systems
  • Provide detailed analysis of all data implemented into the database
  • Provide the data mapping and associated transformation rules for each data item
  • Ensure that the business requirements and subsequent development activities are supported by accurate information.

Analysis and Visualisation

  • Interpret data, analyse results using analytical techniques and provide reports and/or dashboards
  • Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
  • Use data to answer key questions about the business.
  • Support and maintain the project data models at multiple levels of detail and functionality (conceptual, logical, normalised, relational, dimensional, application level, subject-level, integrated, etc.)
  • Assist Data Modelers to draw up detailed data models.

Stakeholder Engagement

  • Work directly with management and other business users to gather requirements, provide status updates, and build relationships
  • Present information using data visualisation techniques
  • Facilitate requirements gathering workshops with the business
  • Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to analyse information needs, functional requirements and business processes

What will make you successful in this role?

Requirements

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree (statistics/data or computer science/engineering) or equivalent
  • Practical experience in analytics, data modelling and data profiling

Knowledge and Experience

  • 1-3 years of experience performing data analytics
  • Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects), databases (SAP HANA, Cloudera), querying (SQL)
  • Business experience in financial services an advantage
  • Strong analytical-thinking and problem-solving abilities
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Experience working with data in various data sources and databases
  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
  • Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases.
  • Experience working in an agile environment
  • Excellent attention to detail

Competencies

  • Communication skills
  • Accountability
  • Analytical thinking
  • Innovative thinking
  • Building and maintaining relationships
  • Results driven
  • Team success
  • Adaptability

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Hana
  • SQL
  • ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

