Junior Data Analyst

What will you do?
Data Preparation
- Acquire data from various data sources and combine & transform data into interpretable datasets, reports or dashboards
- Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques
- Extend the company’s data with third party sources of information when required
- Process, cleanse and verify the integrity of data used for analysis
- Perform data profiling of data contained in source systems
- Provide detailed analysis of all data implemented into the database
- Provide the data mapping and associated transformation rules for each data item
- Ensure that the business requirements and subsequent development activities are supported by accurate information.
Analysis and Visualisation
- Interpret data, analyse results using analytical techniques and provide reports and/or dashboards
- Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
- Use data to answer key questions about the business.
- Support and maintain the project data models at multiple levels of detail and functionality (conceptual, logical, normalised, relational, dimensional, application level, subject-level, integrated, etc.)
- Assist Data Modelers to draw up detailed data models.
Stakeholder Engagement
- Work directly with management and other business users to gather requirements, provide status updates, and build relationships
- Present information using data visualisation techniques
- Facilitate requirements gathering workshops with the business
- Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to analyse information needs, functional requirements and business processes
What will make you successful in this role?
Requirements
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree (statistics/data or computer science/engineering) or equivalent
- Practical experience in analytics, data modelling and data profiling
Knowledge and Experience
- 1-3 years of experience performing data analytics
- Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects), databases (SAP HANA, Cloudera), querying (SQL)
- Business experience in financial services an advantage
- Strong analytical-thinking and problem-solving abilities
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Experience working with data in various data sources and databases
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
- Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases.
- Experience working in an agile environment
- Excellent attention to detail
Competencies
- Communication skills
- Accountability
- Analytical thinking
- Innovative thinking
- Building and maintaining relationships
- Results driven
- Team success
- Adaptability
Desired Skills:
- SAP Hana
- SQL
- ETL
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree