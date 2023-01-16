Junior Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

What will you do?

Data Preparation

Acquire data from various data sources and combine & transform data into interpretable datasets, reports or dashboards

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques

Extend the company’s data with third party sources of information when required

Process, cleanse and verify the integrity of data used for analysis

Perform data profiling of data contained in source systems

Provide detailed analysis of all data implemented into the database

Provide the data mapping and associated transformation rules for each data item

Ensure that the business requirements and subsequent development activities are supported by accurate information.

Analysis and Visualisation

Interpret data, analyse results using analytical techniques and provide reports and/or dashboards

Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Use data to answer key questions about the business.

Support and maintain the project data models at multiple levels of detail and functionality (conceptual, logical, normalised, relational, dimensional, application level, subject-level, integrated, etc.)

Assist Data Modelers to draw up detailed data models.

Stakeholder Engagement

Work directly with management and other business users to gather requirements, provide status updates, and build relationships

Present information using data visualisation techniques

Facilitate requirements gathering workshops with the business

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to analyse information needs, functional requirements and business processes

What will make you successful in this role?

Requirements

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree (statistics/data or computer science/engineering) or equivalent

Practical experience in analytics, data modelling and data profiling

Knowledge and Experience

1-3 years of experience performing data analytics

Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects), databases (SAP HANA, Cloudera), querying (SQL)

Business experience in financial services an advantage

Strong analytical-thinking and problem-solving abilities

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experience working with data in various data sources and databases

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases.

Experience working in an agile environment

Excellent attention to detail

Competencies

Communication skills

Accountability

Analytical thinking

Innovative thinking

Building and maintaining relationships

Results driven

Team success

Adaptability

Desired Skills:

SAP Hana

SQL

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

