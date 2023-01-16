Junior/Senior SAP Consultant (Support)

Outsource SA is currently hiring SAP eWM Consultants to support a large international customer with bases in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

The role will be a Hybrid between work from home and the client office locations. We are hiring a team of Support Consultants in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Kindly note, the position is fixed term with posibility to become permanent.

Duties and responsibilities:

Supporting users in the application SAP eWM

Desiried experience:

Candidates must have experience supporting SAP eWM (1 year+)

Any candidates with configuration or implementation is beneficial

Interested:

If you have experience in SAP eWM support please apply through Career Junction and one of our consultants will be in contact.

Please note that candidates that do not have relevant experience may not be contacted

Desired Skills:

SAP eWM

SAP Consultant

Implementation

Configuration

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Learn more/Apply for this position