Lead Software Developer (Cloud) at Michael Page South Africa Limited – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our Client a Global Mining-Tech Company is in need of an experienced Tech Lead Developer (Cloud) with extensive experience in an Agile and SaaS environment, must be proficient in Cloud, and DevOps. Candidate must have Leadership qualities and a passion for coding. Position based in Gauteng (Remote).

Client Details

Global mining tech company that focuses on the development of drilling optimization products.

Description

Requirements:

The purpose of this position is to manage the development, implementation, and maintenance of software applications.

Includes development of technical plans and time and cost estimates. Provides direction and leadership to a team of

software developers including the scheduling, assignment, and review of project work. Tracks, monitors, and

communicates technical progress against the roadmap and key milestones. Actively involved in the execution of the

technically complex aspects of projects.

Develop existing applications and new applications in appropriate technology stack.

Analyse and identifying technical areas for modification and improvement.

Develop new applications.

Work with stakeholders to help define and maintain a road map to facilitate application software development and ensure the development work is prioritised in line with business requirements.

Discuss and recommend technical developments to improve quality of the application software and supporting infrastructure to better meet end user and business needs.

Maintain deep understanding of current technology, database management, programming practices, and future trends through ongoing education, conference attendance and industry press.

Develop and oversee high-quality, production ready software that meets requirements and agreed acceptance criteria.

Prioritise software development work in line with business priorities.

Ensure that code is managed, versioned and controlled effectively.

Working with Product Managers, Subject Matter

Experts, Architecture, Analysts and User Experience specialists to determine technical solutions.

Document software to the expected standard.

Ensure code is peer reviewed, validated and fit for purpose.

Assist with investigations and root cause analysis and rectify latent issues with code quality.

Take part and contribute to Agile ceremonies including development estimation, prioritisation, and the demonstration of work.

Measurement & reporting framework to measure velocity & quality of software on a monthly basis.

Confidently present findings, designs and solutions confidently and in an engaging manner.

Research & Development:

Deliver defined features, functionality, or outcomes from a designated part of the development/engineering program, selecting the best available approach within established systems.

Working prototypes to appropriate level of fidelity to inform decision making.

Leadership & People:

Lead team

Develop team – hiring, recruitment of staff

Staff performance measurement

Health and Safety:

Ensuring the availability of resources essential to establishing, implementing, maintaining, and improving the Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) management system.

Ensuring risk management

HSE training

PPE implementation

Risk & Compliance:

Leading regular discussions with teams across the work group on the identification and management of risks and compliance requirements.

Profile

Qualifications, Skills & Experience Required:

Tertiary Degree- Information Systems, Computer Science, Software Engineering or related Discipline.

6-10 years comprehensive and substantial general work experience – in own area of expertise.

Experience in directing, managing a team, and other resources to achieve specific end results.

Strong stakeholder management skills related to software delivery.

Excellent written and verbal skills and experience in commercial software as a Service Platform to a global customer base.

Experience in cloud based technologies and web server solutions

Experience with Human Centred Design approach to software development.

Proficiency in technical reporting, strong attention to detail and good presentation skills.

Experience using SCRUM methodology and DevOps practices.

Tool Stack Required:

JavaScript / TypeScript, Golang, Azure Cloud Services, CI/CD tools (Github, Azure DevOps, BitBucket etc), Rest APIs, Distributed systems.

Nice to have:

Data analysis and visualisation applications.

Mining software and methods.

Working in distributed, agile (Scrum) Software teams.

Job Offer

CTC – R [Phone Number Removed]; per annum (Dependant on experience)

About The Employer:

Specialized Mining Tech Company

