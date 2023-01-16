Mobile Application Developer

- App store strategy and Implementation will be an advantage
- OS App Development
- 3 plus years experience in Mobile App Development Web and Native
- Xamarin IOS and Android
- Creating UI using Android SDK, IOS SDK using Xamarin
- Bootstrap, AJAX, XML, etc.
- Experience in Agile environment
- In office
- Permanent position
- C#, [URL Removed] etc.
- Diploma or revelant qualifications
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- C#
- CSS
- PHP
- PhoneGap
- Xamarin
- Javascript
- Typescript
- XHTML
- NodeJS
- VUEJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma