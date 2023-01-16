Mobile Application Developer

Jan 16, 2023

  • App store strategy and Implementation will be an advantage
  • OS App Development
  • 3 plus years experience in Mobile App Development Web and Native
  • Xamarin IOS and Android
  • Creating UI using Android SDK, IOS SDK using Xamarin
  • Bootstrap, AJAX, XML, etc.
  • Experience in Agile environment
  • In office
  • Permanent position
  • C#, [URL Removed] etc.
  • Diploma or revelant qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • C#
  • CSS
  • PHP
  • PhoneGap
  • Xamarin
  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • XHTML
  • NodeJS
  • VUEJS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

