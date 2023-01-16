Mobile Developer

Skill and experience:

Hybrid mobile app development experience (React Native)

Solid JavaScript experience including the use of mv* frameworks like Backbone, AngularJS, Ember, React etc.

Native App development experience (Objective C/Swift or Java/Kotlin)

TDD experience

Automated build processes and unit testing

Experience in building, signing and deploying iOS and Android apps

UI + UX design experience

Desired Skills:

angular

Javascript

swift

Android SDK

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

As a mobile developer in our team you will implement new app features, maintain, enhance, and support our existing suite of apps while providing support and assistance to the business as a technology subject matter expert

