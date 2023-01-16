Mobile Developer – Gauteng Sandhurst

Skill and experience:
- Hybrid mobile app development experience (React Native)
- Solid JavaScript experience including the use of mv* frameworks like Backbone, AngularJS, Ember, React etc.
- Native App development experience (Objective C/Swift or Java/Kotlin)
- TDD experience
- Automated build processes and unit testing
- Experience in building, signing and deploying iOS and Android apps
- UI + UX design experience
Desired Skills:
- angular
- Javascript
- swift
- Android SDK
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
As a mobile developer in our team you will implement new app features, maintain, enhance, and support our existing suite of apps while providing support and assistance to the business as a technology subject matter expert