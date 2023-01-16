Mobile Developer – Gauteng Sandhurst

Jan 16, 2023

Skill and experience:

  • Hybrid mobile app development experience (React Native)
  • Solid JavaScript experience including the use of mv* frameworks like Backbone, AngularJS, Ember, React etc.
  • Native App development experience (Objective C/Swift or Java/Kotlin)
  • TDD experience
  • Automated build processes and unit testing
  • Experience in building, signing and deploying iOS and Android apps
  • UI + UX design experience

Desired Skills:

  • angular
  • Javascript
  • swift
  • Android SDK

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

As a mobile developer in our team you will implement new app features, maintain, enhance, and support our existing suite of apps while providing support and assistance to the business as a technology subject matter expert

