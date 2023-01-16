.NET Developer

Our client is looking for a .NET Developer to join their dynamic team.

Responsibilities:

Development in C# and MVC and a MS SQL backend

Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly

Must be able to develop software according to briefs

Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines

Technologies: C#, .NET, MS SQL, Object Oriented development, multi-tier development

Requirements

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma

Minimum 3 years’ experience in developing web applications

Programming Fundamentals

C#

MVC

Entity Framework

ASP.NET

T-SQL

Develop database-driven web applications

Desired Skills:

C#

Entity Framework

ASP.NET

T-SQL

MVC

Angular JS

Web application development

Web API

NET Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position