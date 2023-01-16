.NET Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Jan 16, 2023

Our client is looking for a .NET Developer to join their dynamic team.

Responsibilities:

  • Development in C# and MVC and a MS SQL backend
  • Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly
  • Must be able to develop software according to briefs
  • Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines
  • Technologies: C#, .NET, MS SQL, Object Oriented development, multi-tier development

Requirements

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in developing web applications
  • Programming Fundamentals
  • C#
  • MVC
  • Entity Framework
  • ASP.NET
  • T-SQL
  • Develop database-driven web applications

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Entity Framework
  • ASP.NET
  • T-SQL
  • MVC
  • Angular JS
  • Web application development
  • Web API
  • NET Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

