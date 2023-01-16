.NET Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Our client is looking for a .NET Developer to join their dynamic team.
Responsibilities:
- Development in C# and MVC and a MS SQL backend
- Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly
- Must be able to develop software according to briefs
- Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines
- Technologies: C#, .NET, MS SQL, Object Oriented development, multi-tier development
Requirements
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in developing web applications
- Programming Fundamentals
- C#
- MVC
- Entity Framework
- ASP.NET
- T-SQL
- Develop database-driven web applications
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Entity Framework
- ASP.NET
- T-SQL
- MVC
- Angular JS
- Web application development
- Web API
- NET Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years