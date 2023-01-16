Project Manager (Mining) at Ntice Search – Limpopo saon_careerjunctionza_state

Jan 16, 2023

A Mining house based in the Limpopo area is looking for a well experienced and qualified Project Manager.

Duties:

Responsible for the management of the Project Management Office (PMO) to successfully deliver Stay-in-Business (SIB) Capital and adhoc projects year-on-year.

Qualifications:

  • 8 – 10 years’ post qualification experience with at least 4 years in project management studies and execution of multidisciplinary projects, and/ or overseeing multidisciplinary project teams
  • Knowledge of Project Management Body of Principles (PMBOK)
  • Professional registration in Engineering or equivalent
  • Working knowledge of project Enterprise Project Management Systems, e.g. MS Projects, Primavera P6, Prism

Desired Skills:

  • Project
  • Manager
  • Mining

