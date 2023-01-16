Project Manager (PHC) Nurse (WRHI) Gophelega (Tshwane) – Gauteng Arcadia

Main purpose of the job:

To support the facility team in supporting DoH to strengthen health systems for quality HIV and TB services and to implement 909090 strategies, monitor programmatic and staff performance, and support all Wits RHI-related activities

Location:

Tshwane – Kgabo CHC

Key performance areas:

Identify the need for a project and develop a project plan with timelines to address the identified needs and priorities in conjunction with counterparts

Support and create an enabling environment to perform QIPs as needed

Support the development project tools such as SOPs and ensure adherence thereof

Identify and secure the needed resources for the implementation of the project

Engage stakeholders and implement 909090 programs in the facility with all relevant stakeholders

Support the DOH in improving ART services including Pediatric diagnosis, care and treatment, reproductive health including family planning, general adult HIV treatment and chronic care, HIV wellness programs, Tuberculosis screening and care, Nurse-initiated and managed ART

Ensure adherence to DOH guidelines

Monitor and review the implementation and progress of the program work plans in conjunction with relevant stakeholders

Compile and disseminate weekly, monthly and quarterly reports to the Sub-District Manager

Evaluate the progress of implementation plans

Screen patients for HIV in all service points at the clinic

Examine and treat HIV-infected patients

Treat opportunistic infections diagnosed

Prescribe appropriate treatments

Provide ART and prophylaxis according to DoH guidelines

Identify and refer patients with ART failure or complications

Support counselors in adherence issues on patients

Review difficult cases with Medical officers or program manager

Facilitate services such as down- and up-referrals

Assist with SOPs that will improve the running of the clinic e.g. bi-directional-referral SOP

Treat patients with HIV and other concomitant diseases or refer them where appropriate

Act as the first point of contact for Wits RHI at the facility

Communicate effectively with facility all WRHI staff about the programmatic inputs and outputs

Ensure collaboration and coordination with other Wits RHI projects supporting the facility

When assigned, serve as a representative of the CHC on both internal and external forums/working groups within the sub-district and district

Provide feedback to the internal and external stakeholders

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates

Perform and facilitate performance developments and assessment of junior staff in the facility

Identify substandard performance by team members and coordinate interventions to improve performance

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Monitor the performance of team members with respect to strategic goals

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as conferences, workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Relevant Nursing Degree (or equivalent)

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years experience in Public Health and HIV Management

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Postgraduate degree or diploma in HIV Management or relevant field

Good understanding of quality improvement systems, monitoring, and evaluation

Knowledge of PEPFAR programs and PEPFAR partners

Good organizational and administrative skills together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Ordered and systematic in approach to tasks

Attention to detail

Pro-active, able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making

Able to prioritize own workload and work towards deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Able to speak other African languages

Demands of the job:

Overtime may be required from time to time

Must be contactable after working hours

May be required to work at sites that are under-resourced and operate in a highly pressurized environment

Communications and relationships:

Maintain effective working relationships with Senior Management and Wits RHI staff at all levels

Communicate effectively with all external stakeholders such as donors, the Department of Health (DoH), medical and academic institutions, community and other partner organizations

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 24 January 2023 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

Our Client, WHC – RHI, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

Nursing

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position