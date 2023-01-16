Project Manager (SAP & Retail) (JHB/CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the flawless execution of projects as your strong negotiation and exceptional delivery skills as a Project Manager (SAP & Retail) is sought by a fast-paced Software Solutions Provider. Must-Haves include a PMP qualification, extensive Retail experience preferably in a POS environment and SAP. You must also have 1+ year in Agile Project Management, you must be skilled MS Project, have detailed SDLC knowledge & proven experience managing large complex Development projects across multiple teams that are geographically dispersed. You must also be the holder of a valid passport as both local and international travel will be expected.

DUTIES:

Manage internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Report and escalate to management timeously to ensure proactive responses.

Successfully manage the relationship with the internal team, client, third parties/vendors and all stakeholders.

Perform risk management to minimise negative project risks.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation throughout the project lifecycle.

Project planning, management, optimization and results monitoring.

Responsible for managing deadlines, budgets, quality and scope.

Support and advise customers on site.

Technical leadership of interdisciplinary project teams.

Provide status reports to our customers and the management team.

Change Management.

Internal and External Communication.

Issue management and de-escalation.

Time Management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Non-negotiables –

PMP qualification.

Extensive Retail experience, preferably in a POS environment.

SAP POS (Point of Sale) experience.

Additional –

Agile Project Management experience of more than 1 year.

Microsoft Project.

Detailed knowledge in SDLC essential.

Proven experience in the management of large complex Development projects across multiple teams that are geographically dispersed.

Communications management, change management and issue management are vital – ‘deep diving‘ into PM topics is essential for the candidates and is a key part of their role.

Strong Negotiation skills.

Travel internationally and locally in support of active projects.

A valid passport.

ATTRIBUTES:

Very articulate and able to adapt quickly in a fast-paced environment.

Accuracy and reliability.

Ability to work within a team.

Excellent English oral and written skills.

Time flexibility.

