Senior Devops – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Join a dynamic and fast-growing team for a hybrid Senior Devops Team and be part of the cross- functional IT Team.
What you will be doing :
Roles and Responsibilities:
· Develop and maintain mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems.
· Provide direct and responsive support for analytic needs.
· Participate in architecture and software development activities.
· Translate loosely defined requirements into solutions.
· Use open source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.
· Use coding languages / scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.
· Deploy updates and fixes
· Provide Level 2 technical support
· Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve customer experience
· Develop software to integrate with internal back-end systems
· Perform root cause analysis for production errors
· Investigate and resolve technical issues
· Develop scripts to automate visualization
· Design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance
Your techstack :
* Linux based infrastructure and Azure
· 3 years’ + administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins
· 3 years’ with Ansible and Chef as part of building and releasing infrastructure as code ( IAC )as well as experience with container orchestration services, especially Kubernetes and Terraform
· 2 Years’ with infrastructure scripting solutions such as PowerShell or Python
· Understanding of either of Ruby, Perl, and Java
· Configuration and managing databases such as MySQL, Mongo, PostgreSQL
· Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services
· Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles as well as Agile software
Desired Skills:
- Devops
- Azure devops
- CI/CD
- Kubernetes
- Terraform