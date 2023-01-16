Senior Devops – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Join a dynamic and fast-growing team for a hybrid Senior Devops Team and be part of the cross- functional IT Team.

What you will be doing :

Roles and Responsibilities:

· Develop and maintain mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems.

· Provide direct and responsive support for analytic needs.

· Participate in architecture and software development activities.

· Translate loosely defined requirements into solutions.

· Use open source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.

· Use coding languages / scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

· Deploy updates and fixes

· Provide Level 2 technical support

· Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve customer experience

· Develop software to integrate with internal back-end systems

· Perform root cause analysis for production errors

· Investigate and resolve technical issues

· Develop scripts to automate visualization

· Design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance

Your techstack :

* Linux based infrastructure and Azure

· 3 years’ + administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins

· 3 years’ with Ansible and Chef as part of building and releasing infrastructure as code ( IAC )as well as experience with container orchestration services, especially Kubernetes and Terraform

· 2 Years’ with infrastructure scripting solutions such as PowerShell or Python

· Understanding of either of Ruby, Perl, and Java

· Configuration and managing databases such as MySQL, Mongo, PostgreSQL

· Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services

· Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles as well as Agile software

Desired Skills:

Devops

Azure devops

CI/CD

Kubernetes

Terraform

