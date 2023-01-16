Senior IT Field Engineer at Ntice Search

Our Client, MULTi, a communication and technology solutions company, has a permanent vacancy for a Senior IT Field Engineer based in Johannesburg, Gauteng area

This position will be reporting directly to the Service Manager

PLEASE NOTE: Only candidates who reside in the Johannesburg and surrounding areas will be considered

Duties and Responsibilities:

Resolve incidents on-site and remotely

Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers, and peripherals

Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals

Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet)

Load, setup and provide administrative support on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022

Have a basic understanding of VoIP and SIP

Roll out Hardware and Software

Participate in Customer IT projects

Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes

Provide accurate and comprehensive Ticket Notes

Ensure documentation is produced and updated as required

Participate as part of a team and individually

Available to work after-hours if required

Minimum Qualifications:

Matriculation (Compulsory)

MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory) MCP (Advantage)

A+ and N+ (Advantage)

Valid Driver’s License and Own Reliable Transport (Compulsory)

Minimum Experience:

8 Years’ Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support, PBX Support)

Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems. Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis

Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022

Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)

Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician

Understanding of SIP and VOIP

Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)

Experience in providing site documentation (drawing, site layout, cabinet layout, etc.)

CRM/PSA/ticketing system is beneficial

Requirements:

South African Citizen

Fully bilingual

Presentable with strong people skills

Contactable references

No criminal record and clean credit check

Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service

Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction

Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail

Remuneration:

R25 000 to R35 000 per month including benefits – medical aid, travel allowance

PLUS

KPI incentive paid every quarter

PLEASE NOTE:

The company provides full training

Desired Skills:

MCSE

Desktop Support

Server Support

