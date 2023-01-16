Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The role reports into the Global CIO –

Fully remote role for an international company seeking a Project Manager (PM) with experience managing organization change initiatives

The PM will lead a dedicated team to deliver high quality support for the applications within the Technology Support portfolio, and oversight on end-to-end support for Technology Support. The PM will need to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure capabilities align with requirements and will be accountable for delivering ongoing enhancements across the global portfolio. The PM’s tech support team provides end-to-end support for the applications delivered by the organisation’s global technology transformation programs, including Finance, Risk, and Talent.

Key Requirements:

Must have solid experience managing, supporting and leading, virtual IT support teams (local and global)

Experience managing organizational change initiative projects

Able to confidently remediate risk or underperforming projects in collaboration with project teams.

Define project success criteria and communicate success criteria throughout the project life cycle.

Develop full-scale project plans and track project tasks/milestones using appropriate tools.

Effectively analyze and report on project status.

Ensure an appropriate level of governance is established and maintained. This includes the continuous improvement of the Technology framework and virtual team to address evolving requirements.

Maintain a trusted relationship with regional functional teams to ensure a collaborative and shared approach when establishing new processes to deliver exceptional customer service.

Ensure that all dependencies with other organisations teams required for applications to be successful are understood and agreed with those teams.

Establish and manage application service level objectives to meet business expectations.

Establish, refine, manage and working closely with stakeholders to ensure the appropriate prioritization, sponsorship, and escalation of requests.

Good understanding of standards and frameworks (e.g. ISO 27001 processes and procedures).

Demonstrable experience in managing effective relationships with third party suppliers.

Formal qualifications or accreditations considered an asset (e.g. ITIL, PMI, Prince 2, MCSE).

Desired Skills:

Organisational Change

Transformation

Program Management

Project Certification

Project Management Continuous Improvement

Project management principles

Resource Management

Project Management Governance

Project Execution

ITIL

Change Management

Vendor Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position