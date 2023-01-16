Senior Systems Analyst at Reverside

The senior systems analyst will:

Be a reviewer of the Business requirements to provide direction and expertise.

Determine and document impact and specifications when changes are to be introduced to these systems.

Do problem analysis and assess impact on system processes, infrastructure and system interfaces

Provide estimates and quotes for the proposed solutions

Create Systems Specifications and Designs for sign off based on the Business Requirements Specifications

Review and/or Complete all required documentation Oversee and document System Test Plans as per specified guidelines Oversee and perform Systems Integrated Testing Application development of key components as well as overall code review may be required

Provide support on application code version control and deployment of application code to various environments.

Provide support to service departments with input to Service Level Agreements, product documentation, etc. for client notification

Operational Risk:

Analyse Card and Payments and Operations systems Analyse if identified risk control processes and procedures are in place

Bridge gaps identified, collect the evidence and verify controls

Implement and lead on delivery of strategic products to ensuring that business stays on leading edge of technology, contributing across the technology stack, from database and develops infrastructure that supports continuous deployment, to native apps.

Background and experience

Knowledge of technical tools within SDLC and complex development environment

Fully embedded in a DevOps team

Solution design experience i.e. translate business requirements into detailed system requirements, across all technologies

Expertise in development and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications (full stack across systems)

Previous banking experience

Previous experience in a Solution analyst role in a Technical environment

Working across multiple projects in a high-pressure environment

Experience Minimum Requirements

At least 15 years technical experience in System Analysis or Application Development

At least Banking mainframe experience

Card/CAMS experience will be preferred

Education and Experience Preferred Requirements

National Diploma related to Information Technology or equivalent NQF Level 5 or higher qualification

B Degree related to Information Technology or equivalent NQF Level 6 or higher qualification

Exposure to the banking or financial industry would be an advantage

Knowledge & Skills: (Maximum of 6)

Technical knowledge of application development and/or systems analysis Presenting and communicating information

Writing and reporting

Good Technical Analysis and troubleshooting

Skills Planning and organizing

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Competencies: (Maximum of 8 competencies)

Deciding and initiating action Learning and researching Relating and networking

Adapting and responding to change and pressure

Persuading and influencing

Creating and innovating

Working with people Self-driven

Desired Skills:

COBOL

Hogan

Application Development

System Analysis

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

