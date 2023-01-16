Senior Systems Analyst at Reverside

The senior systems analyst will:
- Be a reviewer of the Business requirements to provide direction and expertise.
- Determine and document impact and specifications when changes are to be introduced to these systems.
- Do problem analysis and assess impact on system processes, infrastructure and system interfaces
- Provide estimates and quotes for the proposed solutions
- Create Systems Specifications and Designs for sign off based on the Business Requirements Specifications
- Review and/or Complete all required documentation Oversee and document System Test Plans as per specified guidelines Oversee and perform Systems Integrated Testing Application development of key components as well as overall code review may be required
- Provide support on application code version control and deployment of application code to various environments.
- Provide support to service departments with input to Service Level Agreements, product documentation, etc. for client notification
Operational Risk:
- Analyse Card and Payments and Operations systems Analyse if identified risk control processes and procedures are in place
- Bridge gaps identified, collect the evidence and verify controls
- Implement and lead on delivery of strategic products to ensuring that business stays on leading edge of technology, contributing across the technology stack, from database and develops infrastructure that supports continuous deployment, to native apps.
Background and experience
- Knowledge of technical tools within SDLC and complex development environment
- Fully embedded in a DevOps team
- Solution design experience i.e. translate business requirements into detailed system requirements, across all technologies
- Expertise in development and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications (full stack across systems)
- Previous banking experience
- Previous experience in a Solution analyst role in a Technical environment
- Working across multiple projects in a high-pressure environment
Experience Minimum Requirements
- At least 15 years technical experience in System Analysis or Application Development
- At least Banking mainframe experience
- Card/CAMS experience will be preferred
Education and Experience Preferred Requirements
- National Diploma related to Information Technology or equivalent NQF Level 5 or higher qualification
- B Degree related to Information Technology or equivalent NQF Level 6 or higher qualification
- Exposure to the banking or financial industry would be an advantage
Knowledge & Skills: (Maximum of 6)
- Technical knowledge of application development and/or systems analysis Presenting and communicating information
- Writing and reporting
- Good Technical Analysis and troubleshooting
- Skills Planning and organizing
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
- Competencies: (Maximum of 8 competencies)
- Deciding and initiating action Learning and researching Relating and networking
- Adapting and responding to change and pressure
- Persuading and influencing
- Creating and innovating
- Working with people Self-driven
Desired Skills:
- COBOL
- Hogan
- Application Development
- System Analysis
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]