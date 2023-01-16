Software Developer

We are looking for a dedicated application developer to work with our company to develop new software applications and update and modify existing applications. The application developer processes users’ needs to customize the software for computer programs, designs prototype applications, implements, and tests source code and troubleshoots software applications.

Position: Mobile App Developer

Location: Durban

Job Type: Permanent or Contract

Minimum Qualifications Required:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Related Field.

A working knowledge of programming languages such as Java, ORACLE, SQL

Experience in application and software development.

Knowledge of software design and programming principles.

Good mathematical and problem-solving skills.

Good communication and team-working skills.

Main Objective of the Role:

Developing software solutions to meet our company needs.

Creating and implementing the source code of new applications.

Testing source code and debugging code.

Evaluating existing applications and performing updates and modifications.

Business analysis

Desired Skills:

SQL

App Developer

Payroll

Writing code

