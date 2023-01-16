Software Quality Assurer at Kwena – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Software Quality Assurer

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa

We are looking to grow our team with a talented, passionate Software Quality Assurer, who will be responsible for planning and testing world-class solutions within our cross-functional team. The ideal candidate will contribute towards sustainable, intuitive, and functional solutions that meet business needs, while furthering our ever-growing technology-stack and applications.

Minimum Qualification Required

Matric

Relevant IT degree or diploma will get preference

ISTQB certification (Desirable)

Desired Experience:

At least 3 years’ experience in Software Testing

Knowledge of various testing techniques

Knowledge of Cypress or similar tools

Knowledge of Postman or similar tools

Experience in mobile testing e.g., Android, iOS

Experience in testing APIs

Candidates with any of the following experience will receive preference:

Experience in an Agile environmentAdvanced technical skills like:

SQL

JavaScript

REST / JSON

SOAP / XML

Networks & Infrastructure experience

Performance Testing

Deliverables include, but will not be limited to

Catch defects when the agile team is planning a requirement

Perform weekly regression testing before deployment to production

Perform regression testing when required from other teams

Must understand all business areas (front and back-end) not just your teams’ area

Assist in product version testing

Continuously growing your technical skills (programming, SQL, API, networks)

Pair with other testers, developers, and product owners

Mobile and Web Testing

Competencies Required

Get clear acceptance criteria when a user story is being discussed

Apply context driven testing with exploratory testing in an agile environment (Scum and Kanban)

Using testing techniques to get testing coverage

Understand programming / SQL fundamentals

Front-end, back-end testing, integration testing

Must be able to test any system

Always document testing against acceptance criteria of user story

Work closely with Scrum or Kanban team to get working software in production

Participate in all agile ceremonies and limit work in progress

Mobile and Web testing across multiple devices and browsers

Knowledge and Skills

Regression testing and scripts

System testing, analysis and reviews

Business Requirements

Logs and tracks and resolves defects

Personal Attributes

Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently

Decision quality – Contributing independently

Plans and aligns – Contributing independently

Optimises work processes – Contributing independently

Core Competencies

Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently

Customer focus – Contributing independently

Drives results – Contributing independently

Collaborates – Contributing independently

Being resilient – Contributing independently

Desired Skills:

Testing

system testing

resolve defects

