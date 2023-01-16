Software Quality Assurer at Kwena – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Software Quality Assurer
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa
We are looking to grow our team with a talented, passionate Software Quality Assurer, who will be responsible for planning and testing world-class solutions within our cross-functional team. The ideal candidate will contribute towards sustainable, intuitive, and functional solutions that meet business needs, while furthering our ever-growing technology-stack and applications.
Minimum Qualification Required
- Matric
- Relevant IT degree or diploma will get preference
- ISTQB certification (Desirable)
Desired Experience:
- At least 3 years’ experience in Software Testing
- Knowledge of various testing techniques
- Knowledge of Cypress or similar tools
- Knowledge of Postman or similar tools
- Experience in mobile testing e.g., Android, iOS
- Experience in testing APIs
- Candidates with any of the following experience will receive preference:
- Experience in an Agile environmentAdvanced technical skills like:
SQL
JavaScript
REST / JSON
SOAP / XML
Networks & Infrastructure experience
Performance Testing
Deliverables include, but will not be limited to
- Catch defects when the agile team is planning a requirement
- Perform weekly regression testing before deployment to production
- Perform regression testing when required from other teams
- Must understand all business areas (front and back-end) not just your teams’ area
- Assist in product version testing
- Continuously growing your technical skills (programming, SQL, API, networks)
- Pair with other testers, developers, and product owners
- Mobile and Web Testing
Competencies Required
- Get clear acceptance criteria when a user story is being discussed
- Apply context driven testing with exploratory testing in an agile environment (Scum and Kanban)
- Using testing techniques to get testing coverage
- Understand programming / SQL fundamentals
- Front-end, back-end testing, integration testing
- Must be able to test any system
- Always document testing against acceptance criteria of user story
- Work closely with Scrum or Kanban team to get working software in production
- Participate in all agile ceremonies and limit work in progress
- Mobile and Web testing across multiple devices and browsers
Knowledge and Skills
Regression testing and scripts
System testing, analysis and reviews
Business Requirements
Logs and tracks and resolves defects
Personal Attributes
Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently
Decision quality – Contributing independently
Plans and aligns – Contributing independently
Optimises work processes – Contributing independently
Core Competencies
Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently
Customer focus – Contributing independently
Drives results – Contributing independently
Collaborates – Contributing independently
Being resilient – Contributing independently
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- system testing
- resolve defects