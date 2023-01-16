System Developer – Gauteng Kempton Park

A leading logistics company is looking for a Junior and Senior Software / System Developer to join their team in Kempton Park.
Job purpose:
Responsible for all software and system-related duties throughout the software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing. The developer is required to create user information solutions through the development, implementation, and maintenance of Java-based components and interfaces, and systems.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Contribute to all stages of software and system development lifecycle
- Design, implement and maintain Java-based and other applications that can be high-volume and low-latency
- Analyze user requirements to define business objectives
- Envisioning system features and functionality
- Define application objectives and functionality
- Ensure application designs conform to business goals
- Develop and test software
- Identify and resolve any technical issues arising
- Create detailed design documentation
- Analyze user and system requirements
- Design flowcharts to illustrate software solutions
- Write efficient code based on feature specifications
- Develop user interfaces
- Prioritize and execute tasks in the software and system development life cycle
- Design database architecture
- Test and debug applications
- Validate software functionality and security
- Traveling will be required
The minimum level of Education:
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a relevant field
Experience:
- Work experience as a Java Software Engineer, Java Developer or similar role
- Experience building Java EE applications
- Familiarity with Object-Oriented Design (OOD)
- Good knowledge of popular Java
- Experience with test-driven development
Competencies required:
- Problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Objectivity and Critical thinking
- Organizational skills
- Leadership skills
- Emotional Intelligence
- Teamwork and problem solving
- Attention to detail and must be able to work under pressure
- Strong English verbal and written communication
- Chinese and/ or African languages will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- System Development
- Java Programming
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A third-party integrated logistics company with self-operated logistics centers exceeding 150,000 square meters and manages more than 1,000 fleets per month. They provide cross-border transportation and related freight forwarding services to 7 countries in southern Africa.