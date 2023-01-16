Systems Architect – CRM/Salesforce (CH850)

Jan 16, 2023

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Systems Architect to conceptualize, research, system design and management of Salesforce ecosystem.

Experience

  • 5+ years’ experience in CRM

  • 5+ years’ experience on Salesforce platform

  • Experience with platform security capabilities (TLS, SSL)

  • Experience defining the system architecture landscape, identifying gaps, and delivering a comprehensive solution

  • Solid background in design/development of large web-based systems or complete software product lifecycle

  • Salesforce.com integration experience, including between different systems

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

  • A relevant post-graduate qualification in Information Technology or Information Management (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

  • Understanding of the Salesforce product suite, including Sales, Services, Community, Marketing and Community Clouds

  • Systems architecture and ability to craft scalable performance driven solutions

  • Data sharing and visible considerations and how these play into platform architecture

  • Key design pattens and large data volume limitations and standard methodologies

  • Data Integration tools and experience integrating Salesforce with different business systems (FSC, ETL, marketing automation, reporting)

  • Solid understanding of environment management, release management, code versioning standard processes and deployment methodologies

Ideal:

  • Banking operational and systems environment

  • Testing practices

  • Unified Modelling Language diagrams

  • Back-end technologies (C#, Java or node.js)

  • Methodologies: Agile, WEB API, systems design patterns, relational & NoSQL database design, cloud architecture (Azure & AWS), container platforms (Docker, Kubernetes)

  • Systems analysis and design

  • Application, Web & Mobile development

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)

  • Programming experience with the following languages (J2EE, HTML,XML,SQL)

  • Strong practical deployment knowledge of Visual Force, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, Apex Web Services, API, AppExchange deployment

Additional:

  • Knowledge of:
    • Research and development – prototyping experience

    • Artificial Intelligence

    • Internet of Things (IoT)

    • Virtual Assistants

    • Unified communications

Skills

  • Communications Skills

  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

  • Analytical Skills

  • Problem solving skills

  • Presentation Skills

  • Influencing Skills

  • Facilitation Skills

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

  • Contactable via own mobile phone

  • Willing and able to work shifts, including weekends

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

  • Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • Product Development
  • Salesforce
  • SAP Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • Software Architecture
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • Systems Integration
  • Systems Software

