Systems Support Engineer – Remote Remote

Role Purpose:
- Supporting the company customers throughout Southern Africa and in the UK, the Systems Support Engineer will be a key part of the support team providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.
- Manage Tickets and Requests
- Receive and record all calls from our customers.
- Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation
- Assist with technical escalation of issues from 1st line helpdesk team.
- Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations.
- Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA.
- Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets.
- Aid customer retention and satisfaction
- Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.
Qualifications
- Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.
Core Competencies:
Soft Skills
- Customer focused.
- Analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Confident and self-motivated with a positive can-do attitude
- Team player
- An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
- Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.
Technical skills
- Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching.
- Good knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.
- Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including networking, windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services.
- Powershell scripting and use for administration.
