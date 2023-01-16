Systems Support Engineer – Remote Remote

Jan 16, 2023

Role Purpose:

  • Supporting the company customers throughout Southern Africa and in the UK, the Systems Support Engineer will be a key part of the support team providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.
  • Manage Tickets and Requests
  • Receive and record all calls from our customers.
  • Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation
  • Assist with technical escalation of issues from 1st line helpdesk team.
  • Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations.
  • Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA.
  • Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets.
  • Aid customer retention and satisfaction
  • Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Qualifications

  • Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.

Core Competencies:
Soft Skills

  • Customer focused.
  • Analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Confident and self-motivated with a positive can-do attitude
  • Team player
  • An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
  • Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Technical skills

  • Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching.
  • Good knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.
  • Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including networking, windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services.
  • Powershell scripting and use for administration.

Role Purpose:

  • Supporting the company customers throughout Southern Africa and in the UK, the Systems Support Engineer will be a key part of the support team providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.
  • Manage Tickets and Requests
  • Receive and record all calls from our customers.
  • Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation
  • Assist with technical escalation of issues from 1st line helpdesk team.
  • Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations.
  • Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA.
  • Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets.
  • Aid customer retention and satisfaction
  • Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Qualifications

  • Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.

Core Competencies:
Soft Skills

  • Customer focused.
  • Analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Confident and self-motivated with a positive can-do attitude
  • Team player
  • An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
  • Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Technical skills

  • Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching.
  • Good knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.
  • Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including networking, windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services.
  • Powershell scripting and use for administration.

Desired Skills:

  • networks
  • routing & switching
  • experience of Office 365 services
  • Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities
  • Powershell scripting and use for administration

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *