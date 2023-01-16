UI Designer (CH824)

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for a UI Designer in their Sandton office.

The purpose of the role is to:

To support the extended digital team, apply UI/UX methodologies to design and develop a world-class client experience for the company’s digital solutions. This will include developing and maintaining user experience and interface design standards

To support and collaborate with the UX Design Lead: Omni Channel Experience in developing a true brand-specific omni channel experience Key touchpoints include Branch Banking System Redesign, ATM & SST, TOBI, Inbenta/CASper, Direct Lending System & Back Office, Merchant app & portal, Internet banking & website re-platforming and IMI Mobile Implementation



Experience

At least 2+ years’ experience in an agency/studio environment working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines

4 or more years’ experience in user interface and experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices

A strong focus on interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment

Ability to define visual elements, product elements and overall design

The ability to work with engineering, frontend, and backend developers as needed

Assisting with testing to ensure that UI/UX standards are adhered to

Researching interaction design and technology trends

Maintaining user experience and interface standards

Ability to create wireframes as well as visual designs

Experience with user interface design patterns and standards

Nice to have:

At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector

Strong creative background to support UI/UX methodologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Design or Front-End Development

Knowledge

Sketch – digital design toolkit (prototyping software)

Prototyping using InVision or something similar

Solid skills in Adobe Creative Suite

Experience with Bootstrap and Google material design

Understanding of Agile Practices

A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must

Technology related to the industry

An up-to-date knowledge of best practices and latest trends in mobile and web

Ideal / Nice to Have

Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology as it pertains to UI/UX principles

Understanding of Object Orientated Languages (C Sharp; Angular; JavaScript)

Experience in prototyping tools such as Axure, UXPin, XD, etc.

Ability to conduct user testing of applications, software and websites

Skills to create wireframes as well as visual designs

Mobile experience

Experience in HTML 5

Skills

Communications Skills

Presentation Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

Problem solving skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Planning, organizing and coordination skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Adobe Creative Suite

Adobe Sketch

Agile

Bootstrap

Front End Design

Front-End Development

InVision

