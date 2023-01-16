UI Designer (CH824) – Gauteng Randburg

Jan 16, 2023

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for a UI Designer in their Sandton office.

The purpose of the role is to:

  • To support the extended digital team, apply UI/UX methodologies to design and develop a world-class client experience for the company’s digital solutions. This will include developing and maintaining user experience and interface design standards

  • To support and collaborate with the UX Design Lead: Omni Channel Experience in developing a true brand-specific omni channel experience
    • Key touchpoints include Branch Banking System Redesign, ATM & SST, TOBI, Inbenta/CASper, Direct Lending System & Back Office, Merchant app & portal, Internet banking & website re-platforming and IMI Mobile Implementation

Experience

  • At least 2+ years’ experience in an agency/studio environment working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines

  • 4 or more years’ experience in user interface and experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices

  • A strong focus on interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment

  • Ability to define visual elements, product elements and overall design

  • The ability to work with engineering, frontend, and backend developers as needed

  • Assisting with testing to ensure that UI/UX standards are adhered to

  • Researching interaction design and technology trends

  • Maintaining user experience and interface standards

  • Ability to create wireframes as well as visual designs

  • Experience with user interface design patterns and standards

Nice to have:

  • At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector

  • Strong creative background to support UI/UX methodologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Design or Front-End Development

Knowledge

  • Sketch – digital design toolkit (prototyping software)

  • Prototyping using InVision or something similar

  • Solid skills in Adobe Creative Suite

  • Experience with Bootstrap and Google material design

  • Understanding of Agile Practices

  • A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must

  • Technology related to the industry

  • An up-to-date knowledge of best practices and latest trends in mobile and web

Ideal / Nice to Have

  • Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology as it pertains to UI/UX principles

  • Understanding of Object Orientated Languages (C Sharp; Angular; JavaScript)

  • Experience in prototyping tools such as Axure, UXPin, XD, etc.

  • Ability to conduct user testing of applications, software and websites

  • Skills to create wireframes as well as visual designs

  • Mobile experience

  • Experience in HTML 5

Skills

  • Communications Skills

  • Presentation Skills

  • Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

  • Attention to Detail

  • Problem solving skills

  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

  • Planning, organizing and coordination skills

  • Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • Adobe Creative Suite
  • Adobe Sketch
  • Agile
  • Bootstrap
  • Front End Design
  • Front-End Development
  • InVision

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • UI Designer

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *