UI UX Designer

Jan 16, 2023

Requirements:

  • SAP related qualification.
  • 5+ Years UX Experience

  • User experience design of applications

  • SAP Knowledge of system integration between SAP Case & Records Management, SAP UI5 Portal and UI5 Mobile

Roles and responsibiliites:

  • Responsible for implementing SAP’s standard User Experience solutions across e-services (external facing Portal solution) and SAP Mobile application
  • Adhere to City’s defined UX standards
  • Review existing business processes and requirements and utilize that knowledge to map the processes to SAP’s UX solutions and design custom UX solution
  • Conduct UX workshops with various functional teams to plan prioritize, design, and deliver UX applications to support a complete and cohesive user experience
  • Document UX fit gap analysis
  • Plan UX related activities for the project
  • Develop UX prototypes on portal and mobile solutions for business review
  • Configure SAP Mobile solution
  • Develop specifications and oversee development
  • Develop test cases and test standard UX scenarios
  • Develop training material and deliver training during Train-the-Trainer (TTT)
  • Provide knowledge transfer to project and support teams on SAP Portal and mobile solutions
  • Collaborate closely with Enterprise and Platform Architects / experts to set up the system landscape to enable secured access of UX solutions to internal and external users
  • Review and communicate the landscape requirements
  • Work closely with security experts to set up authorizations and enable advance authentication of UX solutions such as SSO, SSL etc.
  • Ensure successful communication, deployment, and adoption of SAP user experience in the project (work with Change Manager and business change champions and agents)
  • Regularly and proactively, communicate status, risks, and other issues related to UX activities that are under development to Project Delivery management
  • Interacts with onsite team members to ensure alignment of technical and UX design with project objectives
  • The requirement is for potential candidates to be available in Cape Town for in-office engagements

Desired Skills:

  • UX
  • User experience
  • ux design
  • UX solutions
  • SAP
  • SSO
  • SSL

