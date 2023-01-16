UI UX Designer

Requirements:
- SAP related qualification.
- 5+ Years UX Experience
-
User experience design of applications
-
SAP Knowledge of system integration between SAP Case & Records Management, SAP UI5 Portal and UI5 Mobile
Roles and responsibiliites:
- Responsible for implementing SAP’s standard User Experience solutions across e-services (external facing Portal solution) and SAP Mobile application
- Adhere to City’s defined UX standards
- Review existing business processes and requirements and utilize that knowledge to map the processes to SAP’s UX solutions and design custom UX solution
- Conduct UX workshops with various functional teams to plan prioritize, design, and deliver UX applications to support a complete and cohesive user experience
- Document UX fit gap analysis
- Plan UX related activities for the project
- Develop UX prototypes on portal and mobile solutions for business review
- Configure SAP Mobile solution
- Develop specifications and oversee development
- Develop test cases and test standard UX scenarios
- Develop training material and deliver training during Train-the-Trainer (TTT)
- Provide knowledge transfer to project and support teams on SAP Portal and mobile solutions
- Collaborate closely with Enterprise and Platform Architects / experts to set up the system landscape to enable secured access of UX solutions to internal and external users
- Review and communicate the landscape requirements
- Work closely with security experts to set up authorizations and enable advance authentication of UX solutions such as SSO, SSL etc.
- Ensure successful communication, deployment, and adoption of SAP user experience in the project (work with Change Manager and business change champions and agents)
- Regularly and proactively, communicate status, risks, and other issues related to UX activities that are under development to Project Delivery management
- Interacts with onsite team members to ensure alignment of technical and UX design with project objectives
- The requirement is for potential candidates to be available in Cape Town for in-office engagements
Desired Skills:
- UX
- User experience
- ux design
- UX solutions
- SAP
- SSO
- SSL